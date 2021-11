Today update is around the Scarlet devil mansion:

Added Flandre scarlet as a boss

Added Sakuya izayoi

Added Hong Meiling

Scarlet devil mansion

it might be not much, but it took alot of time to create... for now parts of the scarlet devil mansion isn't possible to see, because the player has entered the mansion illegally.

with the next update, about the reworking of the dialogue system, i'll add the other foes to the game, so it makes more sense.