Zero-K update for 21 November 2021

Zero-K v1.9.11.0 - Hover Handling and Map Rotation

The November patch is a large, one with four new maps for the matchmaker pool, numerous balance tweaks, and many other improvements and fixes.

The most notable balance changes are:

  • Armour now reduces damage by a factor of 3 rather than 4. This is to increase the counters to armoured turrets and Crab, and to give Halberd space to be tankier while firing.
  • Hovercraft have their uniquely terrible slope climbing replaced with uniquely fast speeds while turning. A bonus feels better than a penalty, and the old penalty was pretty obscure and a bit limiting for map diversity.
  • Limpet received its prophesied nerf now that Amphbot sees enough use to consistently display the power of the unit.
  • The ongoing small tweaks to vehicle raiders continue, in an attempt to give Hover and Tank some of the success of Rover.
  • Swift no longer fires while landing. Its weapon maybe have to be buffed in the future to compesate.

Other features include a command for easier factory plate placement and improved effects for Halberd and Buoy. Modding for many niche special abilities is also much easier.

Matchmaker Pool

1v1 pool:

  • Added Faultline, Doldrums, Random Plateaus, Shimmershore, Trojan Hills, Mecharavaged.
  • Removed Intersection, Ravaged, Crubick Plains, Frostburn, Izki Channel, Anvilwood.

Teams pool:

  • Added Faultline, Doldrums, Random Plateaus, Shimmershore, Trojan Hills, Mecharavaged.
  • Removed Intersection, Ravaged, Crubick Plains, Frostburn, Aurelian.

Balance

Armour damage reduction reduced 75% -> 66.6%. The following units were partially compensated.

  • Halberd health 1250 -> 1600
  • Crab health 4000 -> 4200
  • Solar Collector health 500 -> 600

Hovercraft have increased mobility.

  • Rather than slow to 60% while turning like other vehicles, they keep all their speed.
  • They climb slopes as slowly as other vehicles, rather than climbing much slower.

Quill turns faster because large turning circles are needlessly annoying on constructors.

  • Turn rate 920 -> 1100.

Dagger deals more damage, but not enough to affect its matchups against most raiders.

  • Damage 100 -> 110

Scalpel is smarter.

  • Overkill prevention fires less often at targets that are probably going to die.

Dart swarms are slightly less deadly.

  • Damage 35 -> 32
  • Slow damage 140 -> 128

Fencer is the backbone of Rover, which seems particularly powerful, so can afford a small nerf.

  • Cost 140 -> 145

Kodachi is cheaper but finds it harder to deal free damage.

  • Cost 175 -> 170
  • Range 215 -> 210

Limpet took years to be noticed, and it is finally time for its first nerf.

  • Cost 150 -> 160
  • Speed 123 -> 120
  • Damage 150 -> 120
  • Slow damage of 1200 unchanged.
  • Overslow 5s -> 2s (matches Moderator)

Cutter should not be outclassed by Hunter so early.

  • Cost 70 -> 65

Swift is no longer a form of artillery, and boost is consistent with other abilities.

  • Can no longer fire while landing.
  • Boost recharge rate now obeys status effects.

Faraday has less damage and stun uptime, on top of the general armour nerf.

  • Damage 1200 -> 1100
  • Reload 2.7s -> 2.9s (stun uptime 74% -> 69%)

Faraday and Gauss have more appropriate collision shapes.

  • They now have flatter collision volumes when closed.
  • If they can shoot over a wall, their aim point is now adjusted so that enemies can shoot back.

Commander Disruptor Bomb becomes consistent with Limpet.

  • Damage 350 -> 210
  • Slow damage of 2100 unchanged.
  • Added 2s overslow to Violet Slugger for consistency with Limpet.

Disco Rave Party becomes consistent with Limpet.

  • Added 2s overslow to Violet Slugger.

All slow pulses, besides the more continual pulse of Outlaw, now have a slow to damage ratio of 10:1, and 2 seconds overslow.

Interface

Dagger and Bolas radar icons are now consistent with other light/heavy raider pairs.

  • Icon type Raider/Support -> Scout/Raider.
  • This will be confusing at first, but the consistency should be worth it in the long run.

Factory plates are easier to place with the new factory plate command.

  • Added a generic factory plate command that turns.
  • It turns into the factory plate of the nearest factory in range of the mouse.
  • It exists in the grid cosntruction menu with hotkey BV.

Fixed some texts:

  • "defense" -> "defence"
  • "minimun" -> "minimum"
  • "stun time" -> "max stun time"

Other features.

  • Self-destructing a selection of units costing less than 1000 now never triggers autoresign.
  • Rectangle terraform now turns red when too large.
  • Added Swift boost and jumpjet cooldown to selections panel.
  • Landed Swifts refund their boost.
  • Add Fire Towards Enemies to the hotkey menu.

Graphics

  • Improve projectile effect and muzzle flare for Buoy and Halberd.

Modding

Many previously hardcoded abilities now have customParams or are configurable in LuaRules/Configs. While it was possible for mods to copy gadgets to configure such behaviour, it is now easier to do so in a configurable way. This includes:

  • Dirtbag mound.
  • Full interactions for sonar, radar and radar jamming (eg being disabled when disarmed).
  • Phantom firing while cloaked.
  • Air transports.
  • Teleport beacon.
  • Overshoot prevention for turrets.
  • Gravity weapons being allowed to Set Target allies.
  • Torpedoes not jumping out of the water when they hit the shore.

Fixes

  • Fix ward fire error spam on metal maps.
  • Krow and Thunderbird now decloak during bombing runs. Previously Thunderbird would only decloak when bombing via attack order.
  • Clean up metal spot detection code.
  • Improved base64 encoding memory usage.
  • Fix Scylla firepoint offset/clipping.
  • Fix special weapons not updating their image and text in some cases (eg select a Swift then a Charon).
  • Fix SLAM rocket model.
  • Fix stretched Dart track texture.

