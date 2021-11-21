Zero-K v1.9.11.0 - Hover Handling and Map Rotation

The November patch is a large, one with four new maps for the matchmaker pool, numerous balance tweaks, and many other improvements and fixes.
The most notable balance changes are:
- Armour now reduces damage by a factor of 3 rather than 4. This is to increase the counters to armoured turrets and Crab, and to give Halberd space to be tankier while firing.
- Hovercraft have their uniquely terrible slope climbing replaced with uniquely fast speeds while turning. A bonus feels better than a penalty, and the old penalty was pretty obscure and a bit limiting for map diversity.
- Limpet received its prophesied nerf now that Amphbot sees enough use to consistently display the power of the unit.
- The ongoing small tweaks to vehicle raiders continue, in an attempt to give Hover and Tank some of the success of Rover.
- Swift no longer fires while landing. Its weapon maybe have to be buffed in the future to compesate.
Other features include a command for easier factory plate placement and improved effects for Halberd and Buoy. Modding for many niche special abilities is also much easier.
Matchmaker Pool
1v1 pool:
- Added Faultline, Doldrums, Random Plateaus, Shimmershore, Trojan Hills, Mecharavaged.
- Removed Intersection, Ravaged, Crubick Plains, Frostburn, Izki Channel, Anvilwood.
Teams pool:
- Added Faultline, Doldrums, Random Plateaus, Shimmershore, Trojan Hills, Mecharavaged.
- Removed Intersection, Ravaged, Crubick Plains, Frostburn, Aurelian.
Balance
Armour damage reduction reduced 75% -> 66.6%. The following units were partially compensated.
- Halberd health 1250 -> 1600
- Crab health 4000 -> 4200
- Solar Collector health 500 -> 600
Hovercraft have increased mobility.
- Rather than slow to 60% while turning like other vehicles, they keep all their speed.
- They climb slopes as slowly as other vehicles, rather than climbing much slower.
Quill turns faster because large turning circles are needlessly annoying on constructors.
- Turn rate 920 -> 1100.
Dagger deals more damage, but not enough to affect its matchups against most raiders.
- Damage 100 -> 110
Scalpel is smarter.
- Overkill prevention fires less often at targets that are probably going to die.
Dart swarms are slightly less deadly.
- Damage 35 -> 32
- Slow damage 140 -> 128
Fencer is the backbone of Rover, which seems particularly powerful, so can afford a small nerf.
- Cost 140 -> 145
Kodachi is cheaper but finds it harder to deal free damage.
- Cost 175 -> 170
- Range 215 -> 210
Limpet took years to be noticed, and it is finally time for its first nerf.
- Cost 150 -> 160
- Speed 123 -> 120
- Damage 150 -> 120
- Slow damage of 1200 unchanged.
- Overslow 5s -> 2s (matches Moderator)
Cutter should not be outclassed by Hunter so early.
- Cost 70 -> 65
Swift is no longer a form of artillery, and boost is consistent with other abilities.
- Can no longer fire while landing.
- Boost recharge rate now obeys status effects.
Faraday has less damage and stun uptime, on top of the general armour nerf.
- Damage 1200 -> 1100
- Reload 2.7s -> 2.9s (stun uptime 74% -> 69%)
Faraday and Gauss have more appropriate collision shapes.
- They now have flatter collision volumes when closed.
- If they can shoot over a wall, their aim point is now adjusted so that enemies can shoot back.
Commander Disruptor Bomb becomes consistent with Limpet.
- Damage 350 -> 210
- Slow damage of 2100 unchanged.
- Added 2s overslow to Violet Slugger for consistency with Limpet.
Disco Rave Party becomes consistent with Limpet.
- Added 2s overslow to Violet Slugger.
All slow pulses, besides the more continual pulse of Outlaw, now have a slow to damage ratio of 10:1, and 2 seconds overslow.
Interface
Dagger and Bolas radar icons are now consistent with other light/heavy raider pairs.
- Icon type Raider/Support -> Scout/Raider.
- This will be confusing at first, but the consistency should be worth it in the long run.
Factory plates are easier to place with the new factory plate command.
- Added a generic factory plate command that turns.
- It turns into the factory plate of the nearest factory in range of the mouse.
- It exists in the grid cosntruction menu with hotkey BV.
Fixed some texts:
- "defense" -> "defence"
- "minimun" -> "minimum"
- "stun time" -> "max stun time"
Other features.
- Self-destructing a selection of units costing less than 1000 now never triggers autoresign.
- Rectangle terraform now turns red when too large.
- Added Swift boost and jumpjet cooldown to selections panel.
- Landed Swifts refund their boost.
- Add Fire Towards Enemies to the hotkey menu.
Graphics
- Improve projectile effect and muzzle flare for Buoy and Halberd.
Modding
Many previously hardcoded abilities now have customParams or are configurable in LuaRules/Configs. While it was possible for mods to copy gadgets to configure such behaviour, it is now easier to do so in a configurable way. This includes:
- Dirtbag mound.
- Full interactions for sonar, radar and radar jamming (eg being disabled when disarmed).
- Phantom firing while cloaked.
- Air transports.
- Teleport beacon.
- Overshoot prevention for turrets.
- Gravity weapons being allowed to Set Target allies.
- Torpedoes not jumping out of the water when they hit the shore.
Fixes
- Fix ward fire error spam on metal maps.
- Krow and Thunderbird now decloak during bombing runs. Previously Thunderbird would only decloak when bombing via attack order.
- Clean up metal spot detection code.
- Improved base64 encoding memory usage.
- Fix Scylla firepoint offset/clipping.
- Fix special weapons not updating their image and text in some cases (eg select a Swift then a Charon).
- Fix SLAM rocket model.
- Fix stretched Dart track texture.
Changed files in this update