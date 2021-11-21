Zero-K v1.9.11.0 - Hover Handling and Map Rotation

Share · View all patches · Build 7751297 · Last edited 21 November 2021 – 14:39:03 UTC by Wendy



The November patch is a large, one with four new maps for the matchmaker pool, numerous balance tweaks, and many other improvements and fixes.

The most notable balance changes are:

Armour now reduces damage by a factor of 3 rather than 4. This is to increase the counters to armoured turrets and Crab, and to give Halberd space to be tankier while firing.

Hovercraft have their uniquely terrible slope climbing replaced with uniquely fast speeds while turning. A bonus feels better than a penalty, and the old penalty was pretty obscure and a bit limiting for map diversity.

Limpet received its prophesied nerf now that Amphbot sees enough use to consistently display the power of the unit.

The ongoing small tweaks to vehicle raiders continue, in an attempt to give Hover and Tank some of the success of Rover.

Swift no longer fires while landing. Its weapon maybe have to be buffed in the future to compesate.

Other features include a command for easier factory plate placement and improved effects for Halberd and Buoy. Modding for many niche special abilities is also much easier.

Matchmaker Pool

1v1 pool:

Added Faultline, Doldrums, Random Plateaus, Shimmershore, Trojan Hills, Mecharavaged.

Removed Intersection, Ravaged, Crubick Plains, Frostburn, Izki Channel, Anvilwood.

Teams pool:

Added Faultline, Doldrums, Random Plateaus, Shimmershore, Trojan Hills, Mecharavaged.

Removed Intersection, Ravaged, Crubick Plains, Frostburn, Aurelian.

Balance

Armour damage reduction reduced 75% -> 66.6%. The following units were partially compensated.

Halberd health 1250 -> 1600

health 1250 -> 1600 Crab health 4000 -> 4200

health 4000 -> 4200 Solar Collector health 500 -> 600

Hovercraft have increased mobility.

Rather than slow to 60% while turning like other vehicles, they keep all their speed.

They climb slopes as slowly as other vehicles, rather than climbing much slower.

Quill turns faster because large turning circles are needlessly annoying on constructors.

Turn rate 920 -> 1100.

Dagger deals more damage, but not enough to affect its matchups against most raiders.

Damage 100 -> 110

Scalpel is smarter.

Overkill prevention fires less often at targets that are probably going to die.

Dart swarms are slightly less deadly.

Damage 35 -> 32

Slow damage 140 -> 128

Fencer is the backbone of Rover, which seems particularly powerful, so can afford a small nerf.

Cost 140 -> 145

Kodachi is cheaper but finds it harder to deal free damage.

Cost 175 -> 170

Range 215 -> 210

Limpet took years to be noticed, and it is finally time for its first nerf.

Cost 150 -> 160

Speed 123 -> 120

Damage 150 -> 120

Slow damage of 1200 unchanged.

Overslow 5s -> 2s (matches Moderator)

Cutter should not be outclassed by Hunter so early.

Cost 70 -> 65

Swift is no longer a form of artillery, and boost is consistent with other abilities.

Can no longer fire while landing.

Boost recharge rate now obeys status effects.

Faraday has less damage and stun uptime, on top of the general armour nerf.

Damage 1200 -> 1100

Reload 2.7s -> 2.9s (stun uptime 74% -> 69%)

Faraday and Gauss have more appropriate collision shapes.

They now have flatter collision volumes when closed.

If they can shoot over a wall, their aim point is now adjusted so that enemies can shoot back.

Commander Disruptor Bomb becomes consistent with Limpet.

Damage 350 -> 210

Slow damage of 2100 unchanged.

Added 2s overslow to Violet Slugger for consistency with Limpet.

All slow pulses, besides the more continual pulse of Outlaw, now have a slow to damage ratio of 10:1, and 2 seconds overslow.

Interface

Dagger and Bolas radar icons are now consistent with other light/heavy raider pairs.

Icon type Raider/Support -> Scout/Raider.

This will be confusing at first, but the consistency should be worth it in the long run.

Factory plates are easier to place with the new factory plate command.

Added a generic factory plate command that turns.

It turns into the factory plate of the nearest factory in range of the mouse.

It exists in the grid cosntruction menu with hotkey BV.

Fixed some texts:

"defense" -> "defence"

"minimun" -> "minimum"

"stun time" -> "max stun time"

Other features.

Self-destructing a selection of units costing less than 1000 now never triggers autoresign.

Rectangle terraform now turns red when too large.

Added Swift boost and jumpjet cooldown to selections panel.

Landed Swifts refund their boost.

Add Fire Towards Enemies to the hotkey menu.

Graphics

Improve projectile effect and muzzle flare for Buoy and Halberd.

Modding

Many previously hardcoded abilities now have customParams or are configurable in LuaRules/Configs. While it was possible for mods to copy gadgets to configure such behaviour, it is now easier to do so in a configurable way. This includes:

Dirtbag mound.

Full interactions for sonar, radar and radar jamming (eg being disabled when disarmed).

Phantom firing while cloaked.

Air transports.

Teleport beacon.

Overshoot prevention for turrets.

Gravity weapons being allowed to Set Target allies.

Torpedoes not jumping out of the water when they hit the shore.

Fixes