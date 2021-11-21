Second Playtest week

Hello there!
This time after longer break beetwen updates I will be adding much more people. Please welcome 100 new wave of people now.
The patch size is a lie. It's too big for small changes it's gives. Why? It's about me learning about downsides of the build compression. The pros were that we got smaller size on hard drive. From 9 GB to 3 GB. Unfortunatly the cons are the that each small change make patch much much bigger. Like instead of 4 mb you will now get around 1 GB update.
Updates contains:
- Blocker when trying to load game.
- New diagnostics which will help improve the game.
- Projects UX improvement - I still don't know why there is only one resolution in which lines in projects stops appearing. The resolution is 1920 x 1080. Yeah, it sucks but I will fix it, It just take longer beacuse the problem must be wild or I am just blind and it's obvious.
- Smaller fixes.
- There should be now info about shortcuts in dialogues. If you don't know what I mean: when dialogue window is opened you can click on 1, 2 or 3 to choose from available answers or click SPACE to skip writing animation.
