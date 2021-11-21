Second Playtest week

Hello there!

This time after longer break beetwen updates I will be adding much more people. Please welcome 100 new wave of people now.

The patch size is a lie. It's too big for small changes it's gives. Why? It's about me learning about downsides of the build compression. The pros were that we got smaller size on hard drive. From 9 GB to 3 GB. Unfortunatly the cons are the that each small change make patch much much bigger. Like instead of 4 mb you will now get around 1 GB update.

Updates contains: