Balancing Difficulty

In response to player feedback about fall damage forcing them to re-play long sections of the game, I have actioned the following:-

Reduced fall damage on slopes

Buffed health points

This means that small falls, and 'sliding falls' on slopes are now more survivable. This should bring medicine more into the gameplay, and allow players to have a couple of mistakes before they face the prospect of death.

This patch has been tested on the beta branch, and caused no issues with existing save games or data. But if you have a lot of progress in the game, you may want to make a copy of your save files just for your own peace of mind before patching. Your save files are located at: YOUR DRIVE-USERS-USER-APPDATA-LOCAL-TheQuietApocalypse-SAVED-SAVEGAMES. Copy the SAVEGAMES folder to your desktop, and then start the game and update. If you then start the game and cannot load a save, start a new game and complete the first objective, so the game creates a save file. Then shut the game down, and then re-visit YOUR DRIVE-USERS-USER-APPDATA-LOCAL-TheQuietApocalypse-SAVED-SAVEGAMES, and delete the SAVEGAMES folder and replace with the one you copied to your desktop. Restart the game and you will see your save files.