Siege the Day update for 21 November 2021

Updates for version 0.85.1

Siege the Day update for 21 November 2021

Updates for version 0.85.1

Updates for version 0.85.1 include some issues that players reported and also some new build elements:

Tutorial revamp

We rebuilt the tutorial to make the duration smaller, and also, we have removed the voice for now. As a

result, it's almost 40% less than the initial one!

Wall and Tower Banners

Now you can place banners on your walls, tower, and gates!

Rand Mode Matching

Rank mode now is based on your level instead of your rank points

New Sounds

Added more sounds on some spells

Battle sounds changed

Bug fixes

Fixed issue with the placement of the archers and the barracks

Fixed Battles sync

