Updates for version 0.85.1 include some issues that players reported and also some new build elements:
Tutorial revamp
We rebuilt the tutorial to make the duration smaller, and also, we have removed the voice for now. As a
result, it's almost 40% less than the initial one!
Wall and Tower Banners
Now you can place banners on your walls, tower, and gates!
Rand Mode Matching
Rank mode now is based on your level instead of your rank points
New Sounds
Added more sounds on some spells
Battle sounds changed
Bug fixes
Fixed issue with the placement of the archers and the barracks
Fixed Battles sync
Changed files in this update