Nomad 1.3.2b Released

Hello Survivors!
Just a quick update to fix a few things in the game.
Read below for the full changelog.
Thanks for playing!
Nomad Premium
Nomad Premium is the ultimate DLC to have, containing but not limited to; 26 Exclusive player skins, Premium gold coloured name tags, Access to /kits, 20+ Death effects when your character dies, Spray your Steam avatar on anything in game and many, many more benefits and features.
Level up your Nomad experience by buying Premium. Buy it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/431430/Nomad__Premium/
Skin Variety Pack
The Variety Skin Pack is available. This DLC contains 11 new skins for you to flex with inside of the game. Simply change your skin in the customize tab in the main menu.
Buy it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/508800/
Changelog
Changes
- Trees now have their animation restored
- Bone Meal now requires 2 bone fragments (like before, removed ash requirement)
- Furnaces and Campfires now properly spawn their items inside when destroyed
- Death camera now shows the world again but now has camera collision
- Reduced chance for zombies to spawn around you at night to 45% per tick, down from 66%
- Wetness tick increased to 90s, up from 60s
- Auger Drill SFX volume reduced
- ALT-F4 now works
- Door audio roll off changed to Linear, from Logarithmic
- Vehicles audio roll off changed to Linear, from Logarithmic
- Vehicle handling improvements
- Reduced world rayleigh scattering
- Reduced world mie scattering
- Fixed Torch light flickering
All servers have NOT been wiped due to this update
