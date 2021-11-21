Nomad 1.3.2b Released

Share · View all patches · Build 7750887 · Last edited 21 November 2021 – 11:26:03 UTC by Wendy

Hello Survivors!

Just a quick update to fix a few things in the game.

Read below for the full changelog.

Thanks for playing!

Nomad Premium



Nomad Premium is the ultimate DLC to have, containing but not limited to; 26 Exclusive player skins, Premium gold coloured name tags, Access to /kits, 20+ Death effects when your character dies, Spray your Steam avatar on anything in game and many, many more benefits and features.

Level up your Nomad experience by buying Premium. Buy it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/431430/Nomad__Premium/

Skin Variety Pack



The Variety Skin Pack is available. This DLC contains 11 new skins for you to flex with inside of the game. Simply change your skin in the customize tab in the main menu.

Buy it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/508800/

Changelog

Changes

Trees now have their animation restored

Bone Meal now requires 2 bone fragments (like before, removed ash requirement)

Furnaces and Campfires now properly spawn their items inside when destroyed

Death camera now shows the world again but now has camera collision

Reduced chance for zombies to spawn around you at night to 45% per tick, down from 66%

Wetness tick increased to 90s, up from 60s

Auger Drill SFX volume reduced

ALT-F4 now works

Door audio roll off changed to Linear, from Logarithmic

Vehicles audio roll off changed to Linear, from Logarithmic

Vehicle handling improvements

Reduced world rayleigh scattering

Reduced world mie scattering

Fixed Torch light flickering

All servers have NOT been wiped due to this update