Share · View all patches · Build 7750829 · Last edited 21 November 2021 – 10:59:08 UTC by Wendy

Dear Adventurer,

we noticed a few minor bugs and fixed them with this patch. Please update the game as soon as possible.

The changes are:

Fixed a bug where fastest times above 1 hour would be higher in the respective leaderboard than the actual fastest times.

Fixed a bug where the progress bar in the booster opening panel would not be displayed correctly.

Might as well join our Discord Server

Tim "Beatless" B., Director of Not Another Dungeon?!