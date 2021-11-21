Patch Update v2.0.4

In our latest instalment of patch update season, we bring you yet more bug fixes and a few little updates to sound effects and audio issues.
This patch update resolves a number of bugs and addresses some balance and QoL issues:
Bugfixes
- Quit to menu button blocking raycasts across book
This would stop players from being able to interact with brawler unlocks while in-game.
- Ambience volume being too high during credits/mistimed
- Closing and reopening quest menu with different buttons causes soft lock
- Updated credits with new asset info
- Regenerated event and quest content for data sanity
- Cleaned map data for sanity
Improvements
- Added page turn & book open sound effects
- Updated dog bark sound effect
- Added the event with the little guy
We are now very seriously looking at content and feature updates again - just a few more minor bugs to go!
As always, thanks everyone so much for your patience and if you see something, say something. We'll get to fixing it as so as we can, so join us on Discord where you can chat with us directly! Keen to hear any of your feedback!
Cheers,
The Caps Collective Team
Changed files in this update