Patch Update v2.0.4

In our latest instalment of patch update season, we bring you yet more bug fixes and a few little updates to sound effects and audio issues.

This patch update resolves a number of bugs and addresses some balance and QoL issues:

Bugfixes

Quit to menu button blocking raycasts across book

This would stop players from being able to interact with brawler unlocks while in-game.

Ambience volume being too high during credits/mistimed

Closing and reopening quest menu with different buttons causes soft lock

Updated credits with new asset info

Regenerated event and quest content for data sanity

Cleaned map data for sanity

Improvements

Added page turn & book open sound effects

Updated dog bark sound effect

Added the event with the little guy

We are now very seriously looking at content and feature updates again - just a few more minor bugs to go!

As always, thanks everyone so much for your patience and if you see something, say something. We'll get to fixing it as so as we can, so join us on Discord where you can chat with us directly! Keen to hear any of your feedback!

Cheers,

The Caps Collective Team