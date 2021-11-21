Smaller Version 2.1, +3 Levels, +3 Achievements, (MacOS Port Coming Soon!)

Introduction

Hello again everyone!

I'm changing my philosophy. I've spent too long working on this update, and entered a self-defeating cycle of "took more-time need more-content." My scope for V2.1 was far too grand, and so I'm cutting my losses, and am changing my philosophy. Every time I finish a level, I'm going to update the game. Sorry for the incredibly long wait, hopefully you enjoy what I have in store! All the levels that are a work-in-progress have been denoted accordingly.

Life News

With the help of my family, my patrons, and your support, I'm now renting an office space. We've spent the last few months setting everything up, painting, renovating, etc. I now have a place wholly dedicated to working on this project, which has done wonders for my productivity (and internet speed)!

Jade painted my office room:



Me after plenty of painting:



V2.1 ADDITIONS

+3 New Levels, they are marked with green:



Escher:



Queen Bee Boss:



Build-A-Bridge:



I've added three new achievements, one for completing each of these levels, so that you can prove you've beaten them!

UPCOMING NEXT

MacOS Port

JOTB Soundtrack +Other Goodies (Map, Strategy Guide, Easter Egg Locations)

2021 Halloween Levels (I'm definitely late already!) (+Time Wizard Appearance)

Hardmode Commission Levels (More FiFqo content)

DJ FGT Level

The rest of my backlog of work!

P.S. Dear Freakazoid, I'd like to pre-emptively apologize for not adding more hard achievements for you. I promise the next update will have them. If it does not, please harangue me.

