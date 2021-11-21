Version 0.4.0b Release: Quest Update (Beta Branch)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Build version 0.4.0b is finally here, available to download in the beta branch. This release adds a compete overhaul of the character leveling system, an endless mode rework, an overhaul of building upgrades, and many quality of life features asked for by a lot of players.

If you missed our previous developer update about this release, you can read the major details here:

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1393500/announcements/detail/3082145182492980834

How do I download the Beta Branch?

Opting into a Beta branch is easy on Steam. Simply right click Time Break Chronicles in your Library, select Properties, and then click "Betas." From there you can select the Beta branch from the dropdown, and Steam will download the files for you. You do not need to enter a beta access code.

Will this affect my existing save?

This update is designed to work with existing saves. Any unlocks you've achieved so far won't be overwritten; the methods of getting new unlocks has simply changed. However, the level up related updates are probably best experienced on a fresh save.

You might receive some new tutorial popups when loading into the save. If you were mid-run in your save, it is possible the map might reset you back to the starting node. In this case, you should just abandon the run and start a new one.

If you would like to make a manual backup of your save anyway, you can find the files at %APP_DATA%/Warrior General Games/TimeBreak on Windows. We cannot guarantee saves from the beta version will transfer properly back to the current live version, so this should be considered a one-way upgrade.

Changelog for version 0.4.0b

There's a lot of new content to explore in this update. We'll separate it out below, into a few categories.

All Modes

Reworked the Distortion generation code to generate distortions mid-mission instead of at map-gen. This fixes the occasional problem of running out of them on very long maps

Boss icons on the map will not be revealed until you have fought the boss at least once

The action menu in battle can now be hidden by holding the cancel button (B on controller or right click on mouse)

Cleaned up some bugs with selecting targets via the mouse in battle

The party menu now allows you to directly highlight a hero with the mouse and click on them for a context menu

Removed Shift/Replace submenu when rearranging party with reserves. Rearranging now just allows you to swap between reserves and the party menu directly

Fixed mouse controls not allowing nodes to be highlighted and viewed on the map, like you can do with the controller

Fixed some minor issues with scroll boundaries on the map cutting off the final menu or being positioned weirdly

Effect icons now have mouseover tooltips in battle, and will stop marquee scrolling if you hover over them

Enemy HP is now visible directly in the enemy list when you have a "scan" type effect to view enemy attributes

Metabolism Time Break now has Sleep Resistance as an added effect

Added Auto battle option to battle menu. You can select one hero or all. Cancel auto battle by pressing the cancel button

Added Battle Log option to battle menu, to view a log of damage/healing dealt and skills activated in the current battle

Moved Defend from main battle menu to bottom of skills menu, to make it easier to find

Adjusted or reworked several enemies to better match the scaling provided by new level up systems, and give a few enemies some variance from similar others

Fixed mouse interaction not working in Distortion list when the list was longer than a page

New "victory" music after winning the battle that better meshes with the battle theme

Fixed bug where viewing the item menu with a reward selection screen could cause the reward selection choice to be lost

Added Scanner item available as an enemy drop, that functions like the Scan time break

Antidote item now grants poison immunity as an added effect

Cleansing Water item now adds Resists as an added effect

Celestial Call and Blood Contract items' granted skills now last entire mission, instead of one battle

Increased Medical Drone's healing output

Several item descriptions have been updated to list exact values

Various typo fixes and fixes for some strings that were too long

Chronicle Mode Specific

Added Skill Points system for leveling up characters, replacing books. Earn Skill Points via XP, by completing unique quests per hero, or beating bosses

Removed all book drops except Encyclopedia. Existing books are still accessible, but will no longer drop new ones

Books are no longer dropped by normal enemy encounters, and are less plentiful from elites and bosses

Geodes from Singularity mode will grant fewer books

Book drop rate in Town Vendor is decreased

There are now single-use Bundle items available in Town Vendor that grant the party various effects for one mission

Relic purchase costs in Town Vendor reduced

Added unlockable Infinite Relics, which can be bound as many times as you want. Earn them by completing Hero Quests

Existing copies of a relic will be broken down into soul gems automatically when you unlock the infinite relic

Relic break down now gives a set amount of soul gems instead of a random range

The town now levels up via a Progress bar that increases as you rescue heroes or train their skills, unlocking various things

Buildings beyond the starting 3 are now unlocked via Town Progress, and are not visible until unlocked. Existing saves that have already unlocked them will remain unlocked

New Time Breaks are now unlocked via Town Progress, instead of by simple rescue count

Reduced starting particles on new games to 200

You now start the game with one Reserve slot instead of 2, with more available as upgrades via Town Progress or building upgrades

Town upgrades completely overhauled to give more interesting effects and be priced better based on available rewards. Purchased upgrades in existing saves will stay unlocked, but will receive the new bonus

Wanderer Heroes are now rescued via Special Missions that unlock after beating an act, instead of being found in Endless mode

Act names are no longer visible before you unlock them, to preserve some surprise for new players

Recon mission names are listed as basic descriptions before you beat them, instead of giving away the boss name

Rebalanced opening mission difficulties to scale better with the new Skill Point system, and mesh into act 2's difficulty more smoothly

Endless mode has been completely reworked to now offer various challenges per level, like Singularity mode does

Rewards for endless mode later levels are higher than non-endless mode (including XP), but significantly reduced from the previous overkill on drops it could reach

Undead enemies no longer take extra fire damage by default, but there is a building upgrade to add that effect instead

You can now open up the All Heroes list directly in town with the menu button (X/Tab/Middle Mouse)

Selected Item bundles will now be saved and restored as the default loadout when you go on another mission

Singularity Mode Specific

Heroes in singularity will now receive XP and earn Skill Points just like Chronicle mode, but at an increased rate. Books are still dropped as usual.

Hero unlocks now happen whenever you win a run at any difficulty, as opposed to being tied to each specific level, so you can unlock heroes even if you don't want to play the harder levels

You can now choose "nobody" for your second hero if you want to, perhaps for a self-imposed challenge

Difficulty 13 changed from "more bad distortions" to "reduced XP"

Adjusted shop prices for singularity mode specifically, to fit better with the amount of particles you get

Hero/Relic/Skill Specific