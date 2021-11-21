Version 0.4.0b Release: Quest Update (Beta Branch)

Build version 0.4.0b is finally here, available to download in the beta branch. This release adds a compete overhaul of the character leveling system, an endless mode rework, an overhaul of building upgrades, and many quality of life features asked for by a lot of players.
If you missed our previous developer update about this release, you can read the major details here:
How do I download the Beta Branch?
Opting into a Beta branch is easy on Steam. Simply right click Time Break Chronicles in your Library, select Properties, and then click "Betas." From there you can select the Beta branch from the dropdown, and Steam will download the files for you. You do not need to enter a beta access code.
Will this affect my existing save?
This update is designed to work with existing saves. Any unlocks you've achieved so far won't be overwritten; the methods of getting new unlocks has simply changed. However, the level up related updates are probably best experienced on a fresh save.
You might receive some new tutorial popups when loading into the save. If you were mid-run in your save, it is possible the map might reset you back to the starting node. In this case, you should just abandon the run and start a new one.
If you would like to make a manual backup of your save anyway, you can find the files at %APP_DATA%/Warrior General Games/TimeBreak on Windows. We cannot guarantee saves from the beta version will transfer properly back to the current live version, so this should be considered a one-way upgrade.
Changelog for version 0.4.0b
There's a lot of new content to explore in this update. We'll separate it out below, into a few categories.
All Modes
- Reworked the Distortion generation code to generate distortions mid-mission instead of at map-gen. This fixes the occasional problem of running out of them on very long maps
- Boss icons on the map will not be revealed until you have fought the boss at least once
- The action menu in battle can now be hidden by holding the cancel button (B on controller or right click on mouse)
- Cleaned up some bugs with selecting targets via the mouse in battle
- The party menu now allows you to directly highlight a hero with the mouse and click on them for a context menu
- Removed Shift/Replace submenu when rearranging party with reserves. Rearranging now just allows you to swap between reserves and the party menu directly
- Fixed mouse controls not allowing nodes to be highlighted and viewed on the map, like you can do with the controller
- Fixed some minor issues with scroll boundaries on the map cutting off the final menu or being positioned weirdly
- Effect icons now have mouseover tooltips in battle, and will stop marquee scrolling if you hover over them
- Enemy HP is now visible directly in the enemy list when you have a "scan" type effect to view enemy attributes
- Metabolism Time Break now has Sleep Resistance as an added effect
- Added Auto battle option to battle menu. You can select one hero or all. Cancel auto battle by pressing the cancel button
- Added Battle Log option to battle menu, to view a log of damage/healing dealt and skills activated in the current battle
- Moved Defend from main battle menu to bottom of skills menu, to make it easier to find
- Adjusted or reworked several enemies to better match the scaling provided by new level up systems, and give a few enemies some variance from similar others
- Fixed mouse interaction not working in Distortion list when the list was longer than a page
- New "victory" music after winning the battle that better meshes with the battle theme
- Fixed bug where viewing the item menu with a reward selection screen could cause the reward selection choice to be lost
- Added Scanner item available as an enemy drop, that functions like the Scan time break
- Antidote item now grants poison immunity as an added effect
- Cleansing Water item now adds Resists as an added effect
- Celestial Call and Blood Contract items' granted skills now last entire mission, instead of one battle
- Increased Medical Drone's healing output
- Several item descriptions have been updated to list exact values
- Various typo fixes and fixes for some strings that were too long
Chronicle Mode Specific
- Added Skill Points system for leveling up characters, replacing books. Earn Skill Points via XP, by completing unique quests per hero, or beating bosses
- Removed all book drops except Encyclopedia. Existing books are still accessible, but will no longer drop new ones
- Books are no longer dropped by normal enemy encounters, and are less plentiful from elites and bosses
- Geodes from Singularity mode will grant fewer books
- Book drop rate in Town Vendor is decreased
- There are now single-use Bundle items available in Town Vendor that grant the party various effects for one mission
- Relic purchase costs in Town Vendor reduced
- Added unlockable Infinite Relics, which can be bound as many times as you want. Earn them by completing Hero Quests
- Existing copies of a relic will be broken down into soul gems automatically when you unlock the infinite relic
- Relic break down now gives a set amount of soul gems instead of a random range
- The town now levels up via a Progress bar that increases as you rescue heroes or train their skills, unlocking various things
- Buildings beyond the starting 3 are now unlocked via Town Progress, and are not visible until unlocked. Existing saves that have already unlocked them will remain unlocked
- New Time Breaks are now unlocked via Town Progress, instead of by simple rescue count
- Reduced starting particles on new games to 200
- You now start the game with one Reserve slot instead of 2, with more available as upgrades via Town Progress or building upgrades
- Town upgrades completely overhauled to give more interesting effects and be priced better based on available rewards. Purchased upgrades in existing saves will stay unlocked, but will receive the new bonus
- Wanderer Heroes are now rescued via Special Missions that unlock after beating an act, instead of being found in Endless mode
- Act names are no longer visible before you unlock them, to preserve some surprise for new players
- Recon mission names are listed as basic descriptions before you beat them, instead of giving away the boss name
- Rebalanced opening mission difficulties to scale better with the new Skill Point system, and mesh into act 2's difficulty more smoothly
- Endless mode has been completely reworked to now offer various challenges per level, like Singularity mode does
- Rewards for endless mode later levels are higher than non-endless mode (including XP), but significantly reduced from the previous overkill on drops it could reach
- Undead enemies no longer take extra fire damage by default, but there is a building upgrade to add that effect instead
- You can now open up the All Heroes list directly in town with the menu button (X/Tab/Middle Mouse)
- Selected Item bundles will now be saved and restored as the default loadout when you go on another mission
Singularity Mode Specific
- Heroes in singularity will now receive XP and earn Skill Points just like Chronicle mode, but at an increased rate. Books are still dropped as usual.
- Hero unlocks now happen whenever you win a run at any difficulty, as opposed to being tied to each specific level, so you can unlock heroes even if you don't want to play the harder levels
- You can now choose "nobody" for your second hero if you want to, perhaps for a self-imposed challenge
- Difficulty 13 changed from "more bad distortions" to "reduced XP"
- Adjusted shop prices for singularity mode specifically, to fit better with the amount of particles you get
Hero/Relic/Skill Specific
- Reworked Raider's skills to allow him to fit his theme better and remain useful further into the game
- Fixed some description errors for Witch's reagent skills
- Witch/Dryad's Charm skill is now a Spell instead of Attack
- Fixed bug with Priestess' Pray skill where the free skill granted by level 3 would sometimes remain free during her next turn
- Clown's Honk skill now uses MP when it triggers, and Prank skill also costs MP
- Fixed Clown AI so he can use Balloon when CPU controlled
- Physicist Genius AI will favor healing skills when CPU controlled
- Fixed Claire playing the wrong sound when using Power Ballad skill
- Fixed Cursed's Throw Skill being able to bounce at level 1
- Monk's Zen Trance now increases healing as well as damage output
- Monk's Chakra now heals whole team instead of just adjacent allies
- Ranger's Cana now has some skills other than Bite. Reworked Cana trait to enable Cana more
- Reworked Wraith's Stasis Net, Wraith Strike, and Mirror Image skills to help her perform a bit better
- Og's Spear relic damage bonus reduced, but Throw Spear skill damage increased
- Honor Code relic changed to reduce damage taken, instead of granting +all attributes
- Fixed Seth's Toxin relic's effect not properly counting as a Poison debuff
- Fixed Hardened Stone relic not having "Boss" tag for filters
- Living Snow boss now grants a unique Boss Relic
- Added several new Vendor specific relics. These are available as drops in Singularity mode.
- Fixed bug with Spirit Shield (various heroes) skill that made the user take too much MP damage
- Fixed bug with Wraith Sword relic where it dealt too much added damage
- MP cost for all skills increased a bit across the board
- "Shared" attributes from sharing skills such as Support will no longer by multiplied by additional % increase bonuses
- Modified several Distortions to make them more useful
- Librarian Distortion has been replaced with one that buffs XP gain
Changed depots in beta branch