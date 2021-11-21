Designed to be a late game powerhouse, the Samurai Bot can be built in the tier 3 GEOMETIC barracks. With heavy armor and a powerful sword, this bot prefers melee combat. Bulldoze your enemies with a powerful ball roll, then switch to sword mode. Push your front line forward by leading the charge, and slay dozens of enemies with every swing of your blade. Defend your units, as they capture important points and take back control of every location. He is also equipped with an extremely powerful laser but it has a long cooldown time.

Changes:

-Geometric Special Tier 3 unit: the Samurai Bot

-Fixed AI standing around. Those useless bots were wasting company time. Don't worry, your units will never experience freewill again.

-Improved Ai response time

-Rolling through the ground bug was finally smashed. Buildings can still push you through the ground, but you know it be like that sometimes (and we’re working on it).

-Automatic Direct X update included with each build

-General performance has been improved