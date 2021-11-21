Important update!

Hi!

The main character's house and finding the way out of the house caused difficulties for a number of players. Fair enough, if you can't figure out what to do at the beginning of the game, the game will cause negative feelings. Therefore, small changes have been made to help the player at the start of the game.

List of changes:

Exiting the main character's house at the beginning of the new game now looks more intuitive.

Additional visual improvements to the protagonist's house.

Expected Escape key to work during the game.

Added missing sound when reading the note.

Small improvements to the game interface.

If you find problems, please report them to the game's community. Thank you!

