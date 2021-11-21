Updates notes for 0.944

Early Access Launch Version 0.944
Thank you so much for supporting the Early Access version of the game. We are very much interested in feedback and ideas. Feel free to participate in our Discord or post something in the Steam discussion forums. If you encounter any bugs, send them our way! I will be monitoring closely for any issues and get right to work.
Changes in this version:
This update just focuses on control issues and more urgent adjustments. Bigger changes to improve stealth and other mechanics coming soon. Thanks for your patience!
- Angle of the held objects adjusted to make aiming weapons easier
- It should be harder to trigger teleporting accidently (down joystick). If this continues to be an issue, I'll add an option to remove teleport
- Fixed leaderboard formatting. Leaderboards no longer show zero values in game or Discord bot.
- Snap-turn debounce time has been reduced so snap turns can be done more quickly.
- Shots fired in start area before dungeon do not impact stats or enemy awareness
- Some gun firing code optimizations
Changed files in this update