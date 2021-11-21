Updates notes for 0.944

Early Access Launch Version 0.944

Thank you so much for supporting the Early Access version of the game. We are very much interested in feedback and ideas. Feel free to participate in our Discord or post something in the Steam discussion forums. If you encounter any bugs, send them our way! I will be monitoring closely for any issues and get right to work.

Changes in this version:

This update just focuses on control issues and more urgent adjustments. Bigger changes to improve stealth and other mechanics coming soon. Thanks for your patience!