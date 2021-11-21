Web Browser Hotfix

Hello arcaders! This update fixes an issue that was causing in-game web tabs to crash AArcade when they were opening up on the newest version of the Steam Client.
This hotfix should avoid the issue for now w/ only the small side-effect of the 1st frame rendered onto web tab cabinet being weird. If the next version of the Steam Client doesn't fix the root cause of the issue - I'll add in some code to fix this side-effect as well.
Party on, y'all!
Change Log
- Patched a bug where the Steamworks web browser was misbehaving during the rendering of the 1st frame of a new web tab sometimes. (By skipping the rendering of the 1st frame.)
