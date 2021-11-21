 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Anarchy Arcade update for 21 November 2021

Web Browser Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 7749704 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello arcaders! This update fixes an issue that was causing in-game web tabs to crash AArcade when they were opening up on the newest version of the Steam Client.

This hotfix should avoid the issue for now w/ only the small side-effect of the 1st frame rendered onto web tab cabinet being weird. If the next version of the Steam Client doesn't fix the root cause of the issue - I'll add in some code to fix this side-effect as well.

Party on, y'all!

Change Log

  • Patched a bug where the Steamworks web browser was misbehaving during the rendering of the 1st frame of a new web tab sometimes. (By skipping the rendering of the 1st frame.)

Changed files in this update

Anarchy Arcade Content Depot 266431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.