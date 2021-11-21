Web Browser Hotfix

Hello arcaders! This update fixes an issue that was causing in-game web tabs to crash AArcade when they were opening up on the newest version of the Steam Client.

This hotfix should avoid the issue for now w/ only the small side-effect of the 1st frame rendered onto web tab cabinet being weird. If the next version of the Steam Client doesn't fix the root cause of the issue - I'll add in some code to fix this side-effect as well.

Party on, y'all!

Change Log