XANDO Official Release!

Hello everyone! We are excited to announce that XANDO:Xtreme & Over the Top is now officially out of Early Access and fully released! As stated previously, the price of the game has increased to $3.99 for those who have not yet purchased it. Between the Early Access version and this version, various bug fixes and minor improvements to the UI have been made. With the full release version, players also now have access to:

A story mode for each of the 4 starting characters

An unlockable character with their own deck

23 Achievements

Thank you to everyone who has supported us through this journey and helped bring our game to life. We appreciate you greatly! Now get out there, play some XANDO, and have fun!