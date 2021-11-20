Build 1.23 [GUI & Technical & Graphics]

Hi, after a long and hard work I can finally share a new update [Build 1.23]!
The update added many systems fixes, unfortunately I had to disable the ability to earn achievements and player stats. Thus zeroing them out. This was due to the introduction of a new stats system [better secured], in the next update [Build 1.24] everything should be back.
Full list of changes you can find below!
What's new in this update?
-New weapon upgrade "Magazine Capacity"
-New weapon upgrade "Fire Rate"
-Change weapon upgrade price
-New player upgrade "Informant"
-New player upgrade "Master Of Clock"
-New player upgrade "Hands Of Steel"
-Change player upgrade price
-Now, zombie spawn with a random scale
-Now, zambie can be faster
-Reduced zombie damage
-Change zombie maximum health (200HP > 300HP)
-2 New zombie skins
-Fix zombie ragdoll
-Fix ammo bug
-Fix weapon reload bug
-Fix button in weapon upgrade
-Fix ESC bug
-Add marker in the middle of the screen, when you don't have any weapon
-Add Auto-Reload in options
-Add show zombie healthbar in options
-Add background in player statistic
-Now, you can change keybinds
-Changed theme in options
-Fix big medic health restore
-Now, you can select time cycle ingame
-Model optimization
-Change minimum mouse sensitivity value (15 > 10)
-Change minimum View Distance value (75 > 60)
-Change minimum brightness value (-2 > -5)
-New aim sensitivity setting
-New draw htass setting
-New volume setting (environment)
-Reduced income every five rounds (150$>50$)
-Reduced light intensity
-Change weapon bobbing effect
-Fix escaped flare light flashing
-Reduced weapon FOV (75 > 70)
Develop Changes:
-Rebuild achievements system (currently deactivated)
-Rebuild player stats system (currently deactivated)
-Fix lot of bugs in game code
-New options look
And that's it for this update, I hope you like the added content, sooo I'm starting to do another build! See you soon!
Thanks for your patience! 🙂
~GreQu
Changed files in this update