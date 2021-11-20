Build 1.23 [GUI & Technical & Graphics]

Hi, after a long and hard work I can finally share a new update [Build 1.23]!

The update added many systems fixes, unfortunately I had to disable the ability to earn achievements and player stats. Thus zeroing them out. This was due to the introduction of a new stats system [better secured], in the next update [Build 1.24] everything should be back.

Full list of changes you can find below!

What's new in this update?

-New weapon upgrade "Magazine Capacity"

-New weapon upgrade "Fire Rate"

-Change weapon upgrade price

-New player upgrade "Informant"

-New player upgrade "Master Of Clock"

-New player upgrade "Hands Of Steel"

-Change player upgrade price

-Now, zombie spawn with a random scale

-Now, zambie can be faster

-Reduced zombie damage

-Change zombie maximum health (200HP > 300HP)

-2 New zombie skins

-Fix zombie ragdoll

-Fix ammo bug

-Fix weapon reload bug

-Fix button in weapon upgrade

-Fix ESC bug

-Add marker in the middle of the screen, when you don't have any weapon

-Add Auto-Reload in options

-Add show zombie healthbar in options

-Add background in player statistic

-Now, you can change keybinds

-Changed theme in options

-Fix big medic health restore

-Now, you can select time cycle ingame

-Model optimization

-Change minimum mouse sensitivity value (15 > 10)

-Change minimum View Distance value (75 > 60)

-Change minimum brightness value (-2 > -5)

-New aim sensitivity setting

-New draw htass setting

-New volume setting (environment)

-Reduced income every five rounds (150$>50$)

-Reduced light intensity

-Change weapon bobbing effect

-Fix escaped flare light flashing

-Reduced weapon FOV (75 > 70)

Develop Changes:

-Rebuild achievements system (currently deactivated)

-Rebuild player stats system (currently deactivated)

-Fix lot of bugs in game code

-New options look

And that's it for this update, I hope you like the added content, sooo I'm starting to do another build! See you soon!

Thanks for your patience! 🙂

~GreQu