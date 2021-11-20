Building system improvements

Made a round of optimizations which improved performance massively on sessions with long playtimes.

Made a huge round of improvements and snapping implementations for the building system, this should make building a lot more smoother and a better experience.

Fixed a crash caused by putting paint cans inside large containers.

Fixed a bug where shift clicking items from a container to a full inventory made them disappear.

Fixed a bug where record players didn’t save the record inside them.

Fixed a bug with options not saving if you exit the game in the main menu.

Fixed a bug where hitting L would reset all missions.

Fixed a bug with the volume of the key activator sound effects.

Fixed a few issues with the compass and minimap directions.

Made stairs double sized.

Fixed the Plastic Ingot recipes. It was set to require Plastic Scrap instead of Plastic Shredded.

Fixed a bug with buckets sometimes not having a proper model.

Fixed up a lot of issues with buildings and incorrect placement.

Optimised destruction of many buildings at once (ongoing).

Fixed map still displaying players after they had disconnected.

Fixed an issue causing incorrect lighting and reflection in certain parts of the world.

Added more instructions near the build menu.

Added instructions in the Inventory panel for shift clicking and stack splitting.

Added an instruction that shows you the interaction button “E”

Added more detail to buildings placement conditions.