Final Update 1.4

In the last post on the occasion of the release of the game for Android, I also promised an update for the PC version which aims to add all the latest missing features that the game should contain. Now two years after the game's release, it's time to publish the fourth, and final major update for the game! We have prepared a new game mode, a new language, a recipe book for powerups and a changed music system! Also the update contains many fixes and tweaks.

Gravity Mode

A new game mode that takes full advantage of the game's gravity mechanics and teaches you to master planning in 4 gravities even better than before. Gravity mode has been my wish since the release, but the implementation has only now taken place so I hope you will enjoy it - don't forget to share the results of your planning skills in a new leaderboard!

Recipe Book

The list of craftable powerups was very requested wish and I agree it's a feature that should be part of the game. So now you can find all recipes of already crafted powerups next to the statistics which can serve you perfectly to refresh the necessary combinations to achieve them!

New Music System

With the final update we decided to share all music themes from the single game modes and also finished events for any game mode - so all standalone music themes are now played randomly in any game mode :)

Russian translation

With the help from our great translator Andrej "Viking" Tichonov, we added complete Russian translation for our Russian fans!

Dualsense support and fixes

The update includes many fixes and tweaks and also brings support for the Dualsense gamepad. See all changes below :)

I hope you will enjoy the new update - for the last two days, the game is still participating in the CZSK Games Week so if you haven't bought 3x64 yet, you can get it now with new gravity mode with 75% discount! I will look forward to your results in the new leaderboard :)

Full changelog

_

Major features:

Added Gravity Mode with a separate leaderboard

Added Recipe Book with list of already crafted powerups

Reworked music system - the music is now shared for all game modes and switching is smooth

Added russian translation (thanks to Andrej "Viking" Tichonov)

Added support for Dualsense gamepad

Tweaks:

Added icon for Skip Tutorial on gamepads

Tweaked UI positions for Simple and Gravity mode

Better quality of ingame background for score, level and time

Fixes:

Fixed not translated buttons when changing resolution

Fixed small inaccessible area by mouse for first powerup

Fixed active menu navigation when changing resolution

Fixed small inaccessible area of buttons when changing resolution

Fixed changing the resolution by buttons

Fixed not aligned polish texts in the tutorial

Tweaked positions of polish ingame texts

Fixed wrong display of arkanoid during replays

_