Patch 1.010: Reset-Revamp Rank Placement/Daily Challenges

-Revamped Rank Placement (some were getting stuck in much lower rankings, that were too easy to want to grind through)

)Skill Assessement is now 1 min rounds, also Play 5 Placement Matches before finding true skill level for that game mode.

)Note: you might find that your Rank, Tech Adv & Currency has reset, it was unavoidable when moving stats over to the server. (Will only happen this once.)

-^adding for limited time, a rank reset button (If you want to try for higher rankings/difficulties, feel free to do so)

)Recommended to press Reset as soon as you update if in middle of placement matches, otherwise you won't get +7 sublevels per win.

)The reset button itself will only change rank, not your Tech Adv or Currency.

-View previous match stats using "Fractal Data" button on playlist menu

-Wins for each playlist now appear in Leaderboards

-New Feature: Daily Goals (Earn Currency to Purchase New Armors faster)

Upcoming:

-Major Performance Update (Serious Optimization for higher raw frames in all graphics settings)

-Premium Membership (as a heads up, you will encounter sales page after 72hrs with a request to support the developers. User will still be able to play vs AI+more)

-LPA, AIce, DMG semi-occasionally lockup (we are very aware of this very critical issue, we thought we had it sorted out, but it showed up again)

)We learned there is a slight chance of this occuring due to quick switching weapons. The weapons aren't disabled, only jammed.

)This isn't limited only to these three weapons.

)If gun gets jammed, there is a manual way to get it to shoot again.

)repeatedly switch as fast as you can while clicking shoot between stuck weapon with either Aice or DMG, or vice versa, Aice if jammed, switch with Cyberlink

)this is a temporary solution until we can solve the issue. It will unjam relatively easily using the describe method.

)bug only occurs with high skilled players who are changing weapons at blazing speeds

)One of the nastiest bugs I have encountered through the last two years of the project. We are doing our best to fix this.

-Leaderboards still aren't updating correctly

-Please report any issues you find in bugreport

Bugs Resolved:

-Bots getting stuck on Elysium main base ramp

-Ultra GFX temporarily removed due to flickering player skins making visibility difficult. (will add again after extended debugging and code compensation causing issue)

-Bots getting stuck on bottom corners of ramps Ragnarok Altar

-Adjusting LPA Scope

-Occasional Post-game Stat glitching

While still awaiting final confirmation, we are planning to collaborate with a eSports platform, along with being hosted by Pro Streamers this next week.

Enherjar is playing it's best yet!