A "NEW WORLD" AWAITS

So we meet again progressing people.

This time with a whole "NEW WORLD" update for everyone to enjoy 💖.

Since it is one of the most viewed progress bar on the planet it seemed appropriate to include it.

And a BIG THANK YOU, to all of you who left a positive review and/or a nice comment!

This means the WORLD to us indie devs, so we keep passionate and updating our games.

As a little Bonus:

Everyone who found the register form, filled it out and send it to us is and will be listed withing the game (latest on the next update).

Stay safe and have a great time progressing everyone.