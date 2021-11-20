New feature is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 7748702 · Last edited 20 November 2021 – 17:26:11 UTC by Wendy

Hey, Bikers!

We are constantly improving and introducing new functionalities. Today we want to give you a new build, which in addition to improvements has also some new features. We have introduced the ability to buy parts in the store via the spacebar button. Many of you have reported that it is hard to find some parts...well we have decided to make it easier for you by allowing you to highlight the part you are looking for. Now you will find two new buttons in your motorcycle status, one will highlight the part and the other will add it to the shopping list.

1.0.30.1 changelog:

[FEATURE] You can now highlight parts from motorcycle status. If you can't find a part, you can display an outline in order to easily identify it.

[FEATURE] You can now add items to shopping list from your inventory!

[FEATURE] You can now buy items in shops by pressing space on your keyboard

[FEATURE] Added animations for part disassembling for all motorcycles.

[FEATURE] Changed tablet animations in order to make them more responsive

[UI] Fixed an issue where moving motorcycle not always worked when clicking on a parking slot icons

[MOTORCYCLES] Fixed some relations for Speedy in front suspension area.

[MOTORCYCLES] Fixed an issue where you could remove the frame from Falcon / Hawk

[MOTORCYCLES] fixed an issue with oil filler cap in shop list

[MOTORCYCLES] Fixed wrong assigned exam tool to pistons in falcon and hawk.

[MOTORCYCLES] Fixed wrong materials in engine block for Roverson.

[AUCTIONS] Fixed an issue with auctions crashing the game

[AUCTIONS] Fixed an issue where you could sell the same bike multiple times.

[SAVES] Fixed issues with save corruption

[SAVES] fixed spinner loading and interaction on scene change

[GAMEPLAY] Fixed an issue with 21st lvl

[QUESTS] Generated quests now shouldn't have multiple quest with the same motorcycle at once

[JUNKYARD] Fixed player getting below junkyard.

[FURNITURE] Fixed wrong scale of office chair.



High five!