1.1.8 Update

The New Game setup menu has a new feature called "Crime Curve" that allows you to determine how quickly more advanced types of crimes are allowed to start spawning in the game. The Easy setting will introduce more crime types at a much slower rate. The Hard setting will introduce them very quickly. The Medium setting will introduce them at the same rate they've always been introduced.

Hovering the mouse over a unit currently dispatched to go do something will draw a line on the screen between the unit and their destination. This is intended to make it easier for players to see which units are going where.

Stings now display their effectiveness at attracting suspects with a "Coverage" meter. Click on any sting to open its details and see the Coverage rating for that type of sting. Deploying more stings of that same type will increase their chances of attracting suspects.

Drug Lords are now much more likely to spawn.

Units going to deploy a spike strip now use lights and sirens and move faster to carry out this action.

Units currently using a spike strip now display their status as "Operating spike strip."

The Tips system can now only alert the player once about having a low cash balance.

Fixed a bug that would not send a unit to bust a suspect at a sting by clicking the unit on the undercover officer rather than the sting icon itself.

Fixed a bug that caused Captain assignment buttons to remain active in pause mode if the player's money balance dropped below the cost to assign a captain while paused.

Fixed a bug that would allow suspects who are part of a group of suspects (such as a group of three vandals) to be removed from the game while their friends were still being processed by the police.

Fixed a bug that could make it impossible to investigate some homicides.

Fixed a bug that would alert players they had units healed and waiting at the hospital before the units were actually healed when restoring a saved game.

Fixed a bug that would allow the player to spend Intelligence Points revealing the same crime over and over while the game is paused.