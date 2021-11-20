Shipwreck Beta 1

I'm really excited to show off all the changes made to the interiors of my favorite environment. I've spent 3 weeks laying the groundwork for a huge upgrade to all your shipwreck-exploring adventures, and it's finally ready for beta testing...

What you'll see now is that ships are divided into rooms, and the rooms have themes. The ships themselves are even designed around a "role", such as "survey vessel" or "ambush predator". I'm looking forward to hearing what you have to say about it.

What you'll find is almost 150 new pieces of "furniture" that can be activated or deactivated, destroyed by various methods, sometimes repaired, sometimes opened, or interacted with in other ways. This list of items and uses will continue to grow as this phase of development progresses.

This is the first step, but it's a big one. And now that the foundation is built, rapid development and weekly releases can resume! Here are some of the features you can expect to see in the near future:

"Hull integrity", air pressure, repairing walls, and explosive decompression.

Introduction of "gadgets" and using them to fix ship systems.

Shipwreck scanning to reveal type of ship, number of decks, former inhabitants, cargo, etc.

Picking up, using, and interacting with new items, repairing more systems.

Shipwreck stories: find out what happened on this ship, in the crew's own words.

3 kinds of shipwreck salvage: destroy it for parts, repair it and sell it, repair it and USE IT!

Other Changes:

I continue to eliminate ways of destroying transit tubes!

Many other kinds of loot can now be destroyed (even lockers can be damaged).

...the usual little fixes and tweaks...

Every type of away team weapon now has its own image and shot sound (thanks David!).

This update is in the "Beta" branch only, which is free and available to anyone. It also won't break your saves, so if you're interested, give it a try today!