Public Beta Version 20211120

English

#########Content#################

New skill: Unliving Brust (Heal undead, damage others. It can be learned from Kalina. You can use it on both friends and foes. Shade creatures are not undead. Thus, they will be damaged.)

Added a warning board in the path to Queensmouth mountain area. (It's just there for irony and a Monty Python reference)

Corrupted robots will now try to coordinate their attacks together if multiple numbers of those robots have detected your group.

The same mechanism has been applied to the shade and vengeful sprites.

Different types of zombies may team up together to attack you if all of them have detected you and they are nearby. (The zombie enemy group is now exactly as what you can see on the map.)

If any group member is bleeding, vampiric researchers from a bit far away distance can also join the battle if they have already detected you.

New BGM for the area outside the safehouse.

Random meteors may hit the area outside the safehouse. (Just visual effects.)

Added the background music of Museum of Weird History "China Town" and the background music of Bazaar "Arabian Market" to boombox's default soundtrack.

#########System#####################

Improved the ability to get window hwnd more preciously.

Added function support to add modification script blocks to build-in skills

When calculating skill effects, a deep copy will be made. (Previously, it already has another deep copy if using skill normally. But, we live in an abnormal world now.)

Optimized the mouse control in some selection windows that can scroll up and down. Class: Window_Commandlimitwin

########DEBUG###################

Fixed bugs related to the game failed to get the right HWND including fail to initialize the mouse if the game is minimized during startup.

Fixed a visual bug of a chest in Site Demeter. (Thanks to 渺羽's bug report)

简体中文

#########Content#################

新技能：逆生命爆发（治疗不死生物，对其它目标造成伤害。可以在卡莉娜那里学习。可以对敌我任意目标使用。暗影生物并非不死生物，所以会受到伤害。）

在王后镇通往深山的道路上架设了一块警告牌。（只是用作讽刺目的，以及玩某个蒙蒂派森的梗）

被侵蚀的机器人现在也会尝试协同发动攻击，如果有多个这样的机器人发现了你的队伍的话。

暗影和复仇怨灵现在也采用相同的机制。

不同种类的僵尸会合力攻击你，如果他们都发现了你并且都在你附近的话。（僵尸的团队构成现在和地图上显示的一致。）

如果队伍中有任何人正在流血，那么较远处的嗜血的研究员如果已经发现了你的队伍，他们也会加入战斗。

安全屋外区域加入了新的背景音乐。

安全屋外的区域现在可以有随机的陨石砸下来。（只是画面效果。）

将奇异历史博物馆的背景音乐“中华小镇”和巴扎的背景音乐“阿拉伯市场”加入到了音乐盒的默认音轨中。

#########System#####################

增强了更精确地获取窗口的hwnd的能力

加入了对于内置技能上附加脚本代码块的功能支持。

当计算技能效果的时候，该技能的一个深度拷贝将会被使用。（此前如果技能正常使用的话已经有一个深度拷贝。但是，我们现在生活在一个不正常的世界。）

优化了鼠标在可以上下翻页的选项窗口中的使用体验。Class: Window_Commandlimitwin

########DEBUG###################

修复了和游戏未能正确获取HWND的一些BUG，包括了如果游戏开始时游戏窗口不在激活状态可能导致的鼠标初始化失败。

修复了德米特基地的一个箱子的图像错误。（感谢渺羽提供的Bug报告）