Hearts of Iron IV update for 23 November 2021

Hearts of Iron IV: No Step Back - OUT NOW!

23 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greeting Generals! No Step Back is here! With it the Barbarossa patch and a new checksum. 1.11.1 and bf90.



And if you would like to enjoy is in Russian version (This is the one I like more)



Bellow you will find a brief breakdown of what is included in the free patch, and what is in the DLC, the full patch notes can be found here.

If you are finding yourself a little in the woods with all the new content, we produced a short series of tutorials to prime you on all the new mechanics you'll have to deal with in No Step Back, you can watch them, here.

And last but not least the Grandest World War Two game has teamed up with the Greatest World War Two YouTube channel, for a glorious Operation Saturn re-enactment!

[url=https://pdxint.at/3cFloWW]

Buy it here!

[/url]

