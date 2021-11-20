Small Bugfixes | Patchnotes Version 1.0.1

Dear Adventurer,

thank you so much for this fantastic release day. We are happy for every single one of you who tries their hand at the Tower of Imalsrith.

we noticed a few minor bugs and fixed them with this patch. Please update the game as soon as possible.

The changes are:

Fixed a bug where there would not be playing any background music in the tutorial.

Fixed a bug where the vampire's voice lines would be messy.

Did you already beat your best time?

Tim "Beatless" B., Director von Not Another Dungeon?!