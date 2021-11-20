 Skip to content

The Durka update for 20 November 2021

The Durka V0.1.4

Hello, dear players, Microbrostudio Games in touch!

We haven't published updates for a long time... Don't hit us, please, we'll tell you everything now.

1. Steam Workshop

Recently we thought about what if we add a Steam workshop to the game? And a month later we finally made a working beta version of the workshop, which does not work as we would like...

2. Discord Rich Presence

After the developers replayed the docks of the docks and noticed this integration of renpy with Discord, they also decided to do this :D

3. Adding parallax background to the game

Recently, in search of something that can be added to the game, we found one very interesting video where such a background was shown, and we decided to try to add it to the game while it is a little buggy.

4. Slightly redesigned menu

We think you've already noticed that the start button and the settings give a slightly new game menu? We decided to update it a bit for the convenience of understanding the interface.
We also advise you to check the mods you download, as some of them may be broken by the authors of the modification!
So far this is all we can say about 0.1.4, soon we will be doing 0.1.5, where the first chapter will be completely redone.

The Durka Depot 1595382
