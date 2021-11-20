Patch notes for version 1.25

This patch updates the rendering of the water, improves the attack behavior of the units on buildings and extends the batching system.

The rendering of the water is now much more realistic thanks to new shaders and a new underwater effect. The reflection characteristics of the water are linked to the graphical settings, which can be changed as always in the game settings menu in the main menu or directly in the game. The maximum setting allows full reflection of the terrain, while lower settings save render time by either partially calculating reflections or not calculating them at all. Units and siege weapons can now be controlled more precisely when attacking buildings by allowing individual buildings to be selected as attack targets via right-click in the birdeye battle mode. Btw: We were also able to fix a bug that could lead to a crash after loading in case of war. Furthermore, towers and gates are now automatically rotated towards the city center when placed. The latter can now also be manually rotated 180 degrees if they are to be placed on roads. Last but not least, we have now also reworked the AI's dwelling models and replaced them with the new Lv2 and Lv3 buildings.

Your team from Empires and Tribes

Engine

Added:

Added the new water system

The reflection characteristics of the water now depend on the graphical quality setting

maximum quality: full reflection

good and medium quality: only reflection of the skybox

simple quality: no reflection

Added possibility to select enemy buildings directly as attack target of units

Added a shader that indicates when enemy buildings are selected for attack

Towers and gates are now automatically rotated when building over walls and roads, so that they point towards the city center or castle center

Added the ability to rotate gates 180 degrees when building over walls or roads

Added a new shader for the hair

Added new apartment building models Lv2 and Lv3 for the AI

Added static batching of the following objects:

City Hall Lv1

Pottery

Grain farm

Church and Cathedral

Trading post

Wooden tower

Stone tower Lv1 - Lv4

Residence Lv2 and Lv3 of the AI

LOD levels and shadowcaster of these buildings

Fixed:

Fixed a bug that could cause a crash when the AI or player's units could not find enemy buildings (occurred especially after loading save games when the player was at war with the AI)

Fixed a bug that could cause a crash when the enemy keep was demolished

Fixed a bug that occurred when the AI's Lv2 tavern was destroyed

Fixed a bug that caused units that were not organized into armies to not listen to movement orders when already engaged in combat

Fixed a bug that could cause a crash when loading if the grain farm was fully expanded

The fire icon is now removed from the map and compass when the Lv1 dwellings are burned down

Grain growth height corrected and randomized

Translucency of the grain now less luminous

Optimization of unit algorithms: Raycasting is now replaced by Spatial Map searches

UI

Added: