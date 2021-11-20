Patch notes for version 1.25

This patch updates the rendering of the water, improves the attack behavior of the units on buildings and extends the batching system.
The rendering of the water is now much more realistic thanks to new shaders and a new underwater effect. The reflection characteristics of the water are linked to the graphical settings, which can be changed as always in the game settings menu in the main menu or directly in the game. The maximum setting allows full reflection of the terrain, while lower settings save render time by either partially calculating reflections or not calculating them at all. Units and siege weapons can now be controlled more precisely when attacking buildings by allowing individual buildings to be selected as attack targets via right-click in the birdeye battle mode. Btw: We were also able to fix a bug that could lead to a crash after loading in case of war. Furthermore, towers and gates are now automatically rotated towards the city center when placed. The latter can now also be manually rotated 180 degrees if they are to be placed on roads. Last but not least, we have now also reworked the AI's dwelling models and replaced them with the new Lv2 and Lv3 buildings.
Your team from Empires and Tribes
Engine
Added:
-
Added the new water system
-
The reflection characteristics of the water now depend on the graphical quality setting
maximum quality: full reflection
good and medium quality: only reflection of the skybox
simple quality: no reflection
-
Added possibility to select enemy buildings directly as attack target of units
-
Added a shader that indicates when enemy buildings are selected for attack
-
Towers and gates are now automatically rotated when building over walls and roads, so that they point towards the city center or castle center
-
Added the ability to rotate gates 180 degrees when building over walls or roads
-
Added a new shader for the hair
-
Added new apartment building models Lv2 and Lv3 for the AI
-
Added static batching of the following objects:
-
City Hall Lv1
-
Pottery
-
Grain farm
-
Church and Cathedral
-
Trading post
-
Wooden tower
-
Stone tower Lv1 - Lv4
-
Residence Lv2 and Lv3 of the AI
-
LOD levels and shadowcaster of these buildings
Fixed:
- Fixed a bug that could cause a crash when the AI or player's units could not find enemy buildings (occurred especially after loading save games when the player was at war with the AI)
- Fixed a bug that could cause a crash when the enemy keep was demolished
- Fixed a bug that occurred when the AI's Lv2 tavern was destroyed
- Fixed a bug that caused units that were not organized into armies to not listen to movement orders when already engaged in combat
- Fixed a bug that could cause a crash when loading if the grain farm was fully expanded
- The fire icon is now removed from the map and compass when the Lv1 dwellings are burned down
- Grain growth height corrected and randomized
- Translucency of the grain now less luminous
- Optimization of unit algorithms: Raycasting is now replaced by Spatial Map searches
UI
Added:
- Added a tooltip for all AI buildings in build and battle menu
Changed files in this update