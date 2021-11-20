The Big Update

Hello,

I'm back after a long time with a big update including 6 differents "small" updates (see the release note bellow). The game is now more fluid, more stable and looks better with a big rework of many systems and sprites in the game!

NEW TRAILER: YouTube

Events update 2/2 with new Content:

• add Calm Frog event with cinematics for every season and every case possible

• add skip button on videos if already watched 1 time

• link conversations default button and other buttons with "enter" key

• add things in "how to play for dummies"

• add conversations to explain how to play

• add new trigger data for quests with videos

• add amaranth

• add distaff

• add grass 3

• add daisy

• add sugar cane

• add hop and hop plant

• add beer barrel

• add music for intro & loading screen

Reshape / better looking game Update:

• rework 580+ sprites images (texture added & luminosity / colors changed)

• change musics from mp3 to wav (better quality)

• rework update of sprites sizes

Insects update:

• add insects system

• add fly

• add firefly

• add gonepteryx rhamni

• add bats

• add albinos bats (very rare)

• add Cacyreus marshalli

• add bee

• add wasp

• add net

• add translations

Weather Update:

• add weather

• add leaves falling

• add rain

• add thunder storm

• add thunder storm sfx

• add system to make weather not present inside constructions (yeah there are roofs ofc)

• add rain sfx

• add snow

Bug fix and UI improvment Update:

• fix robot code gui

• fix book gui

• rework code gui for robot (looks like a real console, with text wrapped for better understandability)

• fix margin on lights

• fix city street lamps emits lights but renders as if it's turned off

• reduce cooldown between each player's interactions

• code cleaning

• rework items rendering size in inventory (for items with small image)

• add more specific try catch for more stability (the game will keep running if there is a minor / rare error, thing that will not happen ofc but just in case)

• rework parts of the code related to tools (more clean and clear)

• fix phocid with no face

• fix trash bin transparency & mouse detection

• fix mine entrance width (4 -> 3)

• fix net collision

• fix metal detector sound effect too low (x2 & x3)

• add right click to release / drop item

• align objects in list on the left (not centered, useless & not user friendly)

• fix robot keep moving forever when on programming menu

• list key bindings to the right

• split game objects with colliders and gameObjects without colliders

• reduce number of conditions each update

• change hole position when useing shovel (more accurate)

• reduce number of insects & weather sprites

• reduce number of foreach loop and remove useless parallel use

• split game objects with light emitters or remove / rework light emitters

• add more time between each wind iteration

• fix rendering of items in craft menus

• fix craft furnitures duplication when trying to destroy

• fix render of ground when map changed

• fix constructions colliders

• fix items game objects sprites bug rendering

• close UI if click outside of it (go back in game)

• fix some conversations

• increment size between quick access bar and rest of inventory

• add life on rocks outside

• fix key released not computed if window is not focused

• fix fps drop when in debug colliders mode in night

• add possibility to plant things on sand and dirt paths

• add ability to dig holes in sand

• fix save file size increase in some cases, leading to lost of the save and bigger loading time

• 50+ bug fixes

Optimization update:

• rework rendering list creation and populating system

• optimization / more fps (+15-20% on some computers)

• disable image smoothing on tiles & walls to avoid unwanted spaces between (precalculated smoothing)

• optimization: tiles under walls / minewalls & paths hiding it are not longer displayed

• change effect on buttons when hovering & clicking it

• change every size of the GUI from pixels to centimeters (Mouse included)

Other:

• rework Steam page

• create trailer V2