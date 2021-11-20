Spaaaaaace

Added a new area : Distantia Forest - Forest of Space

With Distantia forest I wanted to give the feeling of it being longer and more confusing than it is, which I believe I absolutely nailed!

Distantia Forest includes :

A new town with a special side quest

A dungeon ( as always )

A funny little area with a sneak peek of some characters my sister and I created

The castle of space ( of course )

And a travelling merchant who offers random goodies for a hefty price

Update also includes :

Fast travel! Once you kill the dragon of space, you gain the ability to fast travel through Kenestria!

I hope you guys enjoy the update, and I'll see you all in the next one!