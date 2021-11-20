Spaaaaaace

Added a new area : Distantia Forest - Forest of Space
With Distantia forest I wanted to give the feeling of it being longer and more confusing than it is, which I believe I absolutely nailed!
Distantia Forest includes :
A new town with a special side quest
A dungeon ( as always )
A funny little area with a sneak peek of some characters my sister and I created
The castle of space ( of course )
And a travelling merchant who offers random goodies for a hefty price
Update also includes :
Fast travel! Once you kill the dragon of space, you gain the ability to fast travel through Kenestria!
I hope you guys enjoy the update, and I'll see you all in the next one!
Changed files in this update