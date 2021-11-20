 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Strings of Divinity | The Spell Plague update for 20 November 2021

Spaaaaaace

Share · View all patches · Build 7747646 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a new area : Distantia Forest - Forest of Space

With Distantia forest I wanted to give the feeling of it being longer and more confusing than it is, which I believe I absolutely nailed!

Distantia Forest includes :

A new town with a special side quest

A dungeon ( as always )

A funny little area with a sneak peek of some characters my sister and I created

The castle of space ( of course )

And a travelling merchant who offers random goodies for a hefty price

Update also includes :

Fast travel! Once you kill the dragon of space, you gain the ability to fast travel through Kenestria!

I hope you guys enjoy the update, and I'll see you all in the next one!

Changed files in this update

Strings of Divinity | The Spell Plague V10 Depot 1700861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.