Version: 0.1.0, Out Now!

Hi Everyone,

I hope everyone is safe & well.

It has been a very long time since we did an update. Some think the game has been abandoned. That is not the case. It has been very slow as I have been working on this game in my spear time. I have been making some progress tweaking & testing ideas / features. Most features are still work in progress but their is stuff for you to play around with.

Feel free to checkout the change log in the Community Forums see what changes I have made.

Sadly the forums have been empty. I use the forum as feedback/ideas platform to help with the development. So please head over their and submit bugs reports. ideas, questions, and suggestions.

I will also be updating the screenshots on the store page which will be from this current build. I think it is about time in this version or the next one to do an updated game play video for the store page when I get around to it.

So enjoy and until next time.

Kind Regards,

Patrick