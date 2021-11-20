Weekend update!

You can no longer see through pineapples, straws can be touched, the heart in Jelly Vol. 2 - 1 is not broken anymore and the pools in Tunnels Vol. 1 - 5 are not safe for a casual dip.

This update also exposes data from the executable to allow utilities like AutoSplitter to pick up information about the internal state of the game. We also have a basic .asl script to go along with it that responds to events like start and split which can be easily plugged into LiveSplit.

So if you're speedrunning the game, there's no need to keep track of splits manually with hotkeys. Hop on over to the Discord for the script and more info. I've also added a handy shortcut to the speedrun.com page for the game in the main menu.

Arcade Mode heart pickups no longer persist between levels. If you saw hearts that looked impossible to reach in your Arcade Mode run, that won't happen anymore. For those of you who made any strategies with this bug, my apologies.

Possible fix for a bug where the player would spawn inside the ground and unable to move. Requires further investigation.

Added Spanish support as well. Please let me know if it works okay. Any recommendations on the translations, I'm all ears!

Cheers