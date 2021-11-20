Armored Front is now on Early Access!

Hello Tank Commanders!

Thank you for your long patience and supporting the game thus far!

There are few things you should understand before purchasing/playing.

**This game is not intended for VR beginners and you will need have some VR experience and understand the intricacies of VR. Game only features a smooth locomotion system and there is no teleport!

This is an Early Access game. Game is currently at an Alpha state with a lot of work ahead. This means that the game is incomplete, buggy, imperfect, and can be frustrating to play! Content will be limited, especially in the beginning. Not only that, but as the game develops, things will be added, changed, or removed!**

If you would like a more complete game, I highly encourage you to wait for the final release!

If you are OK with everything above, enjoy the game and thank you for being an early supporter!

Levels

There are 4 levels available now and I will be added few more in the next several days along with a map for the commander.

Controls

Controls are meant to be intuitive (if you do not feel that let me know!!), most controls can be grabbed (by pressing the grip button) or moved by simply pushing with your hand.

Intecom

You can use the intercom to give commands to your crew (note there is no radio operator at this time).

Take it slow!

Don't rush into battle, first play around with the PAK 40 at the base and learn how the loading and firing works. Use the driving course to learn to drive the tank and give commands without the stress of combat. In combat keep your distance!

Bug reports and feedback

When you find bugs, please report them via the bug report forum and please do create a new thread per issue so they can be easily tracked and dealt with.

Also, you may provide feedback via steam forums or using our discord server: https://discord.gg/qTGT34U

Lastly, here is a little tip that will come in handy! While grabbing a either the traverse or the elevation cranks, you can press trigger to fire the main gun or press the secondary button to fire the machine gun.

Again, thank you for your support and going on this journey! Enjoy!