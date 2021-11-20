 Skip to content

ARK: Survival Evolved update for 20 November 2021

Community Crunch 293: Turkey Trial 5, Community Corner, and More!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
From Tuesday, November 23rd through Tuesday, December 7th jump into a large-scale scavenger to hunt and carve up rare “Super-Turkeys” that have been unleashed across the ARK for Turkey Trial 5!

By harvesting Super Turkey Wishbones from these ruthless, genetically-modified creatures, you can craft their very own fashionable Turkey Costume, Ugly Sweater skins, or choose to summon the devastating DodoRex creature to do your bidding for a limited period of time.

This event can be manually activated with the server arg parameter: -ActiveEvent=TurkeyTrial

Dates

November 23th to December 7th

Rates

*Note that these bonuses are multiplicative of the game's standard 1x rates.

  • Official Servers: 3x XP, Harvesting, Taming, and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus
  • Small Tribe Servers: 4.5x XP, 4.5x Harvesting, 4.5x Taming, and 4x Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus
  • ARKPocalypse: 5x XP, 5x Harvesting, 5x Taming, and 5x Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus
  • Conquest: 4.5x XP, 4.5x Harvesting, 4.5x Taming, and 4x Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus

  • Super Turkeys (Untamable creature)
  • DodoRex (Craftable Temporary Tame)

  • Turkey Costume NEW
  • 3 Ugly Sweater Skins NEW
  • Bonnet Hat Skin
  • Chieftan Hat Skin
  • Dodo Pie Swim Bottom Skin
  • Dodo Pie Swim Top Skin
  • Dodorex Swim Bottom Skin
  • Dodorex Swim Top Skin
  • Dodorex-Print Shirt Skin
  • Meat Swim Bottom Skin
  • Meat Swim Top Skin
  • Murder Turkey Swim Bottom Skin
  • Murder Turkey Swim Top Skin
  • Murder-Turkey-Print Shirt Skin
  • Pilgrim Hat Skin
  • Pitchfork Skin
  • Turkey Hat Skin
  • Turkey Leg Skin
  • Turkey Swim Bottom Skin
  • Turkey Swim Top Skin
  • Ugly Cornucopia Sweater Skin
  • Ugly Trike Sweater Skin

(acquired via killing Super Turkey's for Wishbones)

  • Deinonychus Chibi NEW
  • Kaprosuchus Chibi NEW
  • Onyc Chibi NEW
  • Tek Raptor Chibi NEW
  • Gigantopithecus Chieftain Chibi NEW

  • Wishbones (acquired from killing Super Turkey's)
  • Thanksgiving Dino Candy

  • Orange
  • Medium Autumn
  • Light Autumn
  • Burnt Sienna
  • Brown
  • Light Brown
  • Dark Magenta
  • Dark Violet
  • Vermillion
  • Red
  • Dark Red
  • Dino Dark Red
  • Midnight Blue
  • Black Sands
  • Dark Blue
  • Near Black
  • Black
  • Dino Darker Grey
  • Dino Albino



There will be an upcoming EVO event as part of Turkey Trial 5.



Creator: SINZAH

SINZAH is back with another exciting solo raid video!

Creator: Sypher Sam

Sypher Sam constructs the infamous Forerunner structure from Halo.



(OC) Sketch dump Saron and her pets by Escapado-draw

King Titan by ArtofEliza

What a boring day part 2 by Suricato forzuto#0596

Untitled by Larry-The-Lombax#4466

DodoRex by @N_si_93

Undead Spinosaurus by Whitesekhmet

@VenoEdit (3D Render)

RazerBandit#0770

El Shu

Have a happy Thanksgiving!

Studio Wildcard

