Community Crunch 293: Turkey Trial 5, Community Corner, and More!

From Tuesday, November 23rd through Tuesday, December 7th jump into a large-scale scavenger to hunt and carve up rare “Super-Turkeys” that have been unleashed across the ARK for Turkey Trial 5!

By harvesting Super Turkey Wishbones from these ruthless, genetically-modified creatures, you can craft their very own fashionable Turkey Costume, Ugly Sweater skins, or choose to summon the devastating DodoRex creature to do your bidding for a limited period of time.



This event can be manually activated with the server arg parameter: -ActiveEvent=TurkeyTrial

Dates

November 23th to December 7th

Rates

*Note that these bonuses are multiplicative of the game's standard 1x rates.

Official Servers: 3x XP, Harvesting, Taming, and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus

Small Tribe Servers: 4.5x XP, 4.5x Harvesting, 4.5x Taming, and 4x Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus

ARKPocalypse: 5x XP, 5x Harvesting, 5x Taming, and 5x Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus

Conquest: 4.5x XP, 4.5x Harvesting, 4.5x Taming, and 4x Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus

Super Turkeys (Untamable creature)

DodoRex (Craftable Temporary Tame)

Turkey Costume NEW

3 Ugly Sweater Skins NEW

Bonnet Hat Skin

Chieftan Hat Skin

Dodo Pie Swim Bottom Skin

Dodo Pie Swim Top Skin

Dodorex Swim Bottom Skin

Dodorex Swim Top Skin

Dodorex-Print Shirt Skin

Meat Swim Bottom Skin

Meat Swim Top Skin

Murder Turkey Swim Bottom Skin

Murder Turkey Swim Top Skin

Murder-Turkey-Print Shirt Skin

Pilgrim Hat Skin

Pitchfork Skin

Turkey Hat Skin

Turkey Leg Skin

Turkey Swim Bottom Skin

Turkey Swim Top Skin

Ugly Cornucopia Sweater Skin

Ugly Trike Sweater Skin

(acquired via killing Super Turkey's for Wishbones)

Deinonychus Chibi NEW

Kaprosuchus Chibi NEW

Onyc Chibi NEW

Tek Raptor Chibi NEW

Gigantopithecus Chieftain Chibi NEW

Wishbones (acquired from killing Super Turkey's)

Thanksgiving Dino Candy

Orange

Medium Autumn

Light Autumn

Burnt Sienna

Brown

Light Brown

Dark Magenta

Dark Violet

Vermillion

Red

Dark Red

Dino Dark Red

Midnight Blue

Black Sands

Dark Blue

Near Black

Black

Dino Darker Grey

Dino Albino





There will be an upcoming EVO event as part of Turkey Trial 5.





Creator: SINZAH

SINZAH is back with another exciting solo raid video!

YouTube

Creator: Sypher Sam

Sypher Sam constructs the infamous Forerunner structure from Halo.

YouTube



(OC) Sketch dump Saron and her pets by Escapado-draw



King Titan by ArtofEliza



What a boring day part 2 by Suricato forzuto#0596



Untitled by Larry-The-Lombax#4466



DodoRex by @N_si_93



Undead Spinosaurus by Whitesekhmet



@VenoEdit (3D Render)



RazerBandit#0770



El Shu



Have a happy Thanksgiving!

