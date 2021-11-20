Community Crunch 293: Turkey Trial 5, Community Corner, and More!

From Tuesday, November 23rd through Tuesday, December 7th jump into a large-scale scavenger to hunt and carve up rare “Super-Turkeys” that have been unleashed across the ARK for Turkey Trial 5!
By harvesting Super Turkey Wishbones from these ruthless, genetically-modified creatures, you can craft their very own fashionable Turkey Costume, Ugly Sweater skins, or choose to summon the devastating DodoRex creature to do your bidding for a limited period of time.
This event can be manually activated with the server arg parameter: -ActiveEvent=TurkeyTrial
Dates
November 23th to December 7th
Rates
*Note that these bonuses are multiplicative of the game's standard 1x rates.
- Official Servers: 3x XP, Harvesting, Taming, and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus
- Small Tribe Servers: 4.5x XP, 4.5x Harvesting, 4.5x Taming, and 4x Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus
- ARKPocalypse: 5x XP, 5x Harvesting, 5x Taming, and 5x Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus
- Conquest: 4.5x XP, 4.5x Harvesting, 4.5x Taming, and 4x Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus
- Super Turkeys (Untamable creature)
- DodoRex (Craftable Temporary Tame)
- Turkey Costume NEW
- 3 Ugly Sweater Skins NEW
- Bonnet Hat Skin
- Chieftan Hat Skin
- Dodo Pie Swim Bottom Skin
- Dodo Pie Swim Top Skin
- Dodorex Swim Bottom Skin
- Dodorex Swim Top Skin
- Dodorex-Print Shirt Skin
- Meat Swim Bottom Skin
- Meat Swim Top Skin
- Murder Turkey Swim Bottom Skin
- Murder Turkey Swim Top Skin
- Murder-Turkey-Print Shirt Skin
- Pilgrim Hat Skin
- Pitchfork Skin
- Turkey Hat Skin
- Turkey Leg Skin
- Turkey Swim Bottom Skin
- Turkey Swim Top Skin
- Ugly Cornucopia Sweater Skin
- Ugly Trike Sweater Skin
(acquired via killing Super Turkey's for Wishbones)
- Deinonychus Chibi NEW
- Kaprosuchus Chibi NEW
- Onyc Chibi NEW
- Tek Raptor Chibi NEW
- Gigantopithecus Chieftain Chibi NEW
- Wishbones (acquired from killing Super Turkey's)
- Thanksgiving Dino Candy
- Orange
- Medium Autumn
- Light Autumn
- Burnt Sienna
- Brown
- Light Brown
- Dark Magenta
- Dark Violet
- Vermillion
- Red
- Dark Red
- Dino Dark Red
- Midnight Blue
- Black Sands
- Dark Blue
- Near Black
- Black
- Dino Darker Grey
- Dino Albino
There will be an upcoming EVO event as part of Turkey Trial 5.
Creator: SINZAH
SINZAH is back with another exciting solo raid video!
Creator: Sypher Sam
Sypher Sam constructs the infamous Forerunner structure from Halo.
(OC) Sketch dump Saron and her pets by Escapado-draw
King Titan by ArtofEliza
What a boring day part 2 by Suricato forzuto#0596
Untitled by Larry-The-Lombax#4466
DodoRex by @N_si_93
Undead Spinosaurus by Whitesekhmet
@VenoEdit (3D Render)
RazerBandit#0770
El Shu
Have a happy Thanksgiving!
Studio Wildcard
