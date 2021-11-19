Workshop? Workshop!

Hey there,

Soooo, I randomly started working on a Workshop integration for Bacon May Die outfits and early version of it is already in the game. Play around with it and report any issues you notice or tell me about the features you'd like to see added to the outfit "manager"!

Short Guide

The anchor points of the pig are a bit weird, but they will have to do for now. I might add custom anchor points in the future, but don't count on that.

Few main things:

Pig has 4 outfit slots: glasses, hat, body and neck

You can publish single items or create awesome outfits from multiple parts

Center of the glasses is pinned between the eyes of the pig

Anchor point of the hats are at the bottom, not middle

There's no way to set the depth or hide ears yet

Use 128x128 image size for convenience

Pig has a weird body shape, because nature isn't perfect

Templates





I will provide a vector source with more examples some time during the weekend.

Let me know if you need anything else!