Kainga Patch 0.3.21

Hello Kaingans!
I've got another hotfix patch here to repair a lot of common issues players have been having, and hopefully smooth the experience more. Hopefully this will be my last patch that doesn't include anything new! But there continues to be issues I'd like to get fixed for you, so I've been keeping my focus.
I've fixed the issues with widescreen and the bindable keys which was critical in my mind. I have made steps in improving ladders and boats, but please be patient as I continue to make them behave as expected.
Next step is to work on how the AI build and grow their towns!
If you're interested in diving into the full change-log, please see below:
Version 0.3.21
Minor Changes:
- Firetower range has been reduced
- Changed the Scented Candle from luring all nearby beasts to 1 from a great distance
- Rescued Thinkers are now invulnerable for a little time after being rescued
- Changed a lot of the tech names to be more distinct from one another
- Movement inspirations will no longer spawn in unreachable locations
- Viewport is no longer bound to 9:16 aspect ratio (widescreeners may cheer!)
- Had to change wooden nails from 0 hammers to 1 to allow for dismantling
- Reduced the cost of constructing barracks and docks
- Nerfed Clay Huts a bit (60% chance)
- Blueprint turns red when entrance is blocked too
- Updated the music with new tracks
- Updated the map to increase clarity
- Reroll button is blocked when you only know less than 5 techs in that group
Bugfixes:
- Q and E won’t be bound to the same key (please rebind both!)
- Fixed the key-bindings, they should actually save now
- Wooden Nails now affects Resource Totems
- Thinkers in cages will no longer get attacked
- You will no longer delete a key binding when swapping between 2
- Units should no longer “fall” into the tops of snails
- Hiding the hud (V) no longer requires you to have the hud hidden to push buttons
- Fixed the issue with “ghost boats”. I ain’t afraid of no boats.
- Towns with docks will no longer put their demand table in their own town
- To-do list updates during the Rescue challenge
- Fixed the selection priority between rescue structure and rescue boat
- Resources can still remain claimed while unreachable (on other islands)
- Overlapping territories no longer double-count resources
- Units are less likely to slip into the water during a flood
- Thinkers can no longer claim unreachable inspiration
- Archers should no longer shoot themselves in the back
- Fixed a lot of issues when building stilts
- Endscreen techbox now adjusts to situations with a lot of techs
- Achiote will now properly forget enemies when commanded to leave combat
- Removed Favor from Thinker selection menus (legacy)
- Fixed a graphical bug in the Skyloft
- You can now place structures in overlapping regions correctly
- Team colors should unlock as intended and appear in the end screen statistics
- Fixed an issue where your starting resources were not being counted
- Tooltips will no longer overstay their welcome on the endscreen
- Hermits will now be automatically managed
Thanks for being so positive and enjoying the game!
I'm aware this is a mighty list, and also aware there are still more issues to get to. I'm also really happy with the reception and response from the community.
So thanks again, and have a great day!
-KaingaDev
