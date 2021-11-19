Kainga Patch 0.3.21

Hello Kaingans!

I've got another hotfix patch here to repair a lot of common issues players have been having, and hopefully smooth the experience more. Hopefully this will be my last patch that doesn't include anything new! But there continues to be issues I'd like to get fixed for you, so I've been keeping my focus.

I've fixed the issues with widescreen and the bindable keys which was critical in my mind. I have made steps in improving ladders and boats, but please be patient as I continue to make them behave as expected.

Next step is to work on how the AI build and grow their towns!

If you're interested in diving into the full change-log, please see below:

Version 0.3.21

Minor Changes:

Firetower range has been reduced

Changed the Scented Candle from luring all nearby beasts to 1 from a great distance

Rescued Thinkers are now invulnerable for a little time after being rescued

Changed a lot of the tech names to be more distinct from one another

Movement inspirations will no longer spawn in unreachable locations

Viewport is no longer bound to 9:16 aspect ratio (widescreeners may cheer!)

Had to change wooden nails from 0 hammers to 1 to allow for dismantling

Reduced the cost of constructing barracks and docks

Nerfed Clay Huts a bit (60% chance)

Blueprint turns red when entrance is blocked too

Updated the music with new tracks

Updated the map to increase clarity

Reroll button is blocked when you only know less than 5 techs in that group

Bugfixes:

Q and E won’t be bound to the same key (please rebind both!)

Fixed the key-bindings, they should actually save now

Wooden Nails now affects Resource Totems

Thinkers in cages will no longer get attacked

You will no longer delete a key binding when swapping between 2

Units should no longer “fall” into the tops of snails

Hiding the hud (V) no longer requires you to have the hud hidden to push buttons

Fixed the issue with “ghost boats”. I ain’t afraid of no boats.

Towns with docks will no longer put their demand table in their own town

To-do list updates during the Rescue challenge

Fixed the selection priority between rescue structure and rescue boat

Resources can still remain claimed while unreachable (on other islands)

Overlapping territories no longer double-count resources

Units are less likely to slip into the water during a flood

Thinkers can no longer claim unreachable inspiration

Archers should no longer shoot themselves in the back

Fixed a lot of issues when building stilts

Endscreen techbox now adjusts to situations with a lot of techs

Achiote will now properly forget enemies when commanded to leave combat

Removed Favor from Thinker selection menus (legacy)

Fixed a graphical bug in the Skyloft

You can now place structures in overlapping regions correctly

Team colors should unlock as intended and appear in the end screen statistics

Fixed an issue where your starting resources were not being counted

Tooltips will no longer overstay their welcome on the endscreen

Hermits will now be automatically managed

Thanks for being so positive and enjoying the game!

I'm aware this is a mighty list, and also aware there are still more issues to get to. I'm also really happy with the reception and response from the community.

So thanks again, and have a great day!

-KaingaDev