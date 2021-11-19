Friday Update #3

Hello everyone!

It's time for the next update of the game.

Avallon is even more dangerous today. Demons have acquired immunity to fire, and poisonous spiders are now immune to poison.

But there is good news as well. Now you too can get resistance to poison, panic, fire or stun. Of course, if you are lucky enough to find a suitable magic item.

The good news is that you can now find healing potions in addition to common items in dungeons. This is especially good for those who forget to shop at the store.

Of course, if you are playing on the Nightmare difficulty level, then you will not need healing potions.

Another innovation. Clerics and Paladin can now heal your characters above their maximum health. Unfortunately, after the battle, the health level will return to normal values, such is life.

And finally, one more important function. Now your character can retire and leave part of his wealth to his heir.

Also, we fixed the problem when open characters did not appear when starting a new game.

We are also told that sometimes the game crashes. We are working hard to resolve this issue and apologize for any inconvenience caused.

As a small compensation, we made an automatic save function when entering any friendly city (check in the game settings if you have this function enabled).

With you was the chief polisher of the Avallon Isle of Medicine bottles!