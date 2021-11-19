UPDATE 1.7.4.0

IMPROVEMENTS AND FEEDBACK
- Updated Dungeoneers rewards: now players earn 1 Abyss Orb and 1 AP per win in the mode.
- Successfully completing a Dungeoneers run will count towards "win a match with this rival" quest.
- Abilities added to cards through shop powers now count towards the daily ability quest.
- AI will now prioritize weaker cards in the early turns, unless their rival is Slade.
- Added Steam achievements for Slade, Guadua, and Mollo's challenges.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a bug that allowed duplicates to appear when selecting a ladder reward.
- Fixed a bug that caused the ladder reset rewards to pull from an incorrect leaderboard.
- Fixed a bug that prevented players with all rivals from obtaining rivals in Dungeoneers, while allowing players to earn rivals while failing a run under specific conditions.
- Fixed a bug caused by having 20+ runs with a single rival in dungeoneers.
- Fixed a bug that caused Latsu's shop power to trigger when applying water droplets on himself.
- Fixed a bug where purchasing Palmel with a card on the 8th slot would cause that card to be uninteractable if the shop power activated.
- Fixed a bug that crashed the game when Clairen was flipped by a Push that pulled a Kragg Rock as well.
- Fixed a bug that caused Ranno bubbles to pop in the wrong order in the mirror match.
- Fixed a bug that caused all Shifters to display their water version on the collection when using a gold skin.
- Fixed the requirements to unlock the Jack of All Trades and Friendly-Competition achievements. The former can be earned by winning any non-practice draft match, and the latter by playing any friendly match.
- Fixed several minor spelling mistakes.
CARD CHANGES
- Swiftwing can now move in any direction, rather than only the longest path. Swiftwing was the only unique ability that underperformed, this change should give him much needed flexibility.
- Elliana spread change: 1324 -> 2424. This change was made with the intent of giving her missiles more value even when contested.
- Etalus spread change: 4456 -> 6654. The change in the spread direction allows Etalus to more consistently capture other water cards.
- Slade now can steal a card at the end of every turn, as long as the Slade player controls him and they don't have a stolen card on their hand. Stolen cards have a bag icon on them (blue if you stole them, red if the opponent stole them)
Changed files in this update