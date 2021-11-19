I care about UX and a thank you letter

So something that has been bugging me a lot is the first UX you get from Shadowforge. It's when you don't maximize your window at start. Now, you will not need to maximize it on the start menu in order to interact with the menues on the bottom in the painting room.

But... you will get a lower resolution if you do not maximize your window in the starting room. I have acknowledged the developers of the engine and language I'm using with my project file sent to them, however it does not seem like they have fixed this issue.

Thank you for the support you've been giving me recently.

Cheers.