 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Shadowforge update for 19 November 2021

I care about UX and a thank you letter

Share · View all patches · Build 7745819 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

So something that has been bugging me a lot is the first UX you get from Shadowforge. It's when you don't maximize your window at start. Now, you will not need to maximize it on the start menu in order to interact with the menues on the bottom in the painting room.

But... you will get a lower resolution if you do not maximize your window in the starting room. I have acknowledged the developers of the engine and language I'm using with my project file sent to them, however it does not seem like they have fixed this issue.

Thank you for the support you've been giving me recently.

Cheers.

Changed files in this update

Shadowforge Content Depot 1247241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.