Hey there everyone! It's finally time for us all to experience the Early Access version

ANCIENT GODS IS OUT NOW!

Thank you so much for all of your support and love over the last few months, your support, feedback and encouragement have been invaluable to us!

We will shut down the demo version, all demo data will be reset

We’re all incredibly proud of how Ancient Gods has progressed, and we hope you all enjoy it as much as we've enjoyed working on it. It's been very emotional seeing it all come together, and we can't wait to start seeing what you experience!

If you're interested in WHAT THE FUTURE HOLDS, we've got a roadmap you can Join our Discord community - Here, we can't wait to fill it up with a mix of all of our ideas! If you have suggestions, feel free to pop them in the suggestions channel!

If you run into any problems, please don't hesitate to let us know - we've got bug report channel for you!

Less than three,

Hexpion