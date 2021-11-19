Version 0.570 Alpha

Info
The store use now open hours. It will open at 8am and close at 10pm.
Localization
■ Added missing translations
■ Fixed error with some translations
Level Design
■ Added object "atm" to entry of store
■ Added object "atm" to fuel station
Multiplayer
■ Fixed error with shopping area
■ Fixed error with distance for held item
Activated
■ Activated item "shopping cart" again
Functionality
■ Added number label at the back for item "miners moss"
■ Added partical effect for item "goldnugget" to find it better
■ Added ghost items to show the fill entry for item "highbanker01"
■ Added ghost items to show the fill entry for item "washingplantportable"
■ Added ghost items to show the fill entry for item "goldtable01"
■ Added functions to fill the item "bucket01" with water
■ Added functions to show help message, when parking brake active and player want to move.
■ Added functions to attach item "goldnugget" to item "goldpan01" or "metaltub01"
■ Added functions to fill the item "waterbasin01" with water
■ Added functions to fill the item "waterbasin02" with water
■ Added functions to automaticly control the lights with time of day
■ Added functions to automaticly control the store with time of day
■ Added functions to control the store opening hours with time of day
Changed
■ Changed physic settings for vehicles if player exit the vehicle
■ Changed collision between items and items
■ Changed light settings while active item "headlight01"
■ Changed textures for item "highbanker01 box"
■ Changed textures for item "washingplantportable01 box"
■ Changed textures for item "goldtable01 box"
■ Changed gold course
■ Change water animation for item "metaltub01"
■ Change animation speed for item "shovel01"
■ Change collision between character and items
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with handle for item "metaltub01"
■ Fixed error with remove halloween counter in player hud
■ Fixed error with detect camera inside vehicle when entering the vehicle
■ Fixed error with closing gate at the store
■ Fixed error with attach vehicle to vehicle
■ Fixed error with startup physic for items
■ Fixed error with toggle freeze item "goldtable01"
■ Fixed error with shake item "goldpan01" while attach to item "metaltub01"
■ Fixed error with calculate dirt level for item "bucket01"
■ Fixed error with ounzes for item "goldnugget" after cleanout with item "metaltub01"
■ Fixed error with unroll item "miners moss" after fill the item "bucket01"
■ Fixed error with active shovel animation again, if shovel already filled
■ Fixed error with power off for item "metaldetector01" if switch inventory slot
■ Fixed error with show correct values in playerhud when entering a vehicle
■ Fixed error with attach items to vehicle
Improvements
■ Optimized view distance for vehicles at the store
■ Optimized view distance for more objects on the landscape
Savegame
■ Added function "water" to savegame for item "bucket01"
■ Added function "water" to savegame for item "metaltub01"
■ Added function "water" to savegame for item "waterbasin01"
■ Added function "water" to savegame for item "waterbasin02"
■ Fixed error with save vehicle "trailer01"
■ Fixed error with save physic for items
Changed files in this update