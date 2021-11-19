Version 0.570 Alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 7745491 · Last edited 19 November 2021 – 19:52:07 UTC by Wendy

Info

The store use now open hours. It will open at 8am and close at 10pm.

Localization

■ Added missing translations

■ Fixed error with some translations

Level Design

■ Added object "atm" to entry of store

■ Added object "atm" to fuel station

Multiplayer

■ Fixed error with shopping area

■ Fixed error with distance for held item

Activated

■ Activated item "shopping cart" again

Functionality

■ Added number label at the back for item "miners moss"

■ Added partical effect for item "goldnugget" to find it better

■ Added ghost items to show the fill entry for item "highbanker01"

■ Added ghost items to show the fill entry for item "washingplantportable"

■ Added ghost items to show the fill entry for item "goldtable01"

■ Added functions to fill the item "bucket01" with water

■ Added functions to show help message, when parking brake active and player want to move.

■ Added functions to attach item "goldnugget" to item "goldpan01" or "metaltub01"

■ Added functions to fill the item "waterbasin01" with water

■ Added functions to fill the item "waterbasin02" with water

■ Added functions to automaticly control the lights with time of day

■ Added functions to automaticly control the store with time of day

■ Added functions to control the store opening hours with time of day

Changed

■ Changed physic settings for vehicles if player exit the vehicle

■ Changed collision between items and items

■ Changed light settings while active item "headlight01"

■ Changed textures for item "highbanker01 box"

■ Changed textures for item "washingplantportable01 box"

■ Changed textures for item "goldtable01 box"

■ Changed gold course

■ Change water animation for item "metaltub01"

■ Change animation speed for item "shovel01"

■ Change collision between character and items

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with handle for item "metaltub01"

■ Fixed error with remove halloween counter in player hud

■ Fixed error with detect camera inside vehicle when entering the vehicle

■ Fixed error with closing gate at the store

■ Fixed error with attach vehicle to vehicle

■ Fixed error with startup physic for items

■ Fixed error with toggle freeze item "goldtable01"

■ Fixed error with shake item "goldpan01" while attach to item "metaltub01"

■ Fixed error with calculate dirt level for item "bucket01"

■ Fixed error with ounzes for item "goldnugget" after cleanout with item "metaltub01"

■ Fixed error with unroll item "miners moss" after fill the item "bucket01"

■ Fixed error with active shovel animation again, if shovel already filled

■ Fixed error with power off for item "metaldetector01" if switch inventory slot

■ Fixed error with show correct values in playerhud when entering a vehicle

■ Fixed error with attach items to vehicle

Improvements

■ Optimized view distance for vehicles at the store

■ Optimized view distance for more objects on the landscape

Savegame

■ Added function "water" to savegame for item "bucket01"

■ Added function "water" to savegame for item "metaltub01"

■ Added function "water" to savegame for item "waterbasin01"

■ Added function "water" to savegame for item "waterbasin02"

■ Fixed error with save vehicle "trailer01"

■ Fixed error with save physic for items