Main Build Update 0.5.226

Hey Explorers!

The testing and reports from the past two Experimental builds have performed well, so we're graduating the branch this week. In case you missed it, here's the notes for the past two weeks:

Change List

Added - Custom markers now appear on compass

Added - New meteor type to Proteus 2

Added - Multiplayer data safeguards to better persist through crashes of either host or clients

Added - Additional loading screen messaging for remote clients joining a host

Added - More robust system for syncing save data among all clients

Changed - Upped 3 active creature ragdoll limit to 10, will evaluate more solutions soon

Changed - Tweaked current mission set to lead the player through the tech tree

Changed - Very old legacy worlds will no longer be migrated to the new data system to better maintain stability of current saves

Fixed - Objects can once again be built on Custom Piece structures

Fixed - Removed nonfunctional customize screen on various objects

Fixed - Zer planet is no longer blindingly bright in low orbit

Fixed - Default language now properly is applied based on system languageFixed - Leaving an item inside the fuel window on objects such as the furnace will no longer prevent the fuel window from being accessible afterwards

Fixed - Sorting containers with multiple items in non-full stacks will no longer cause items to go missing or to be duplicated

Fixed - Crashes occurring during client joining or leaving should no longer cause data losses or duplication

Fixed - Logging out on other planets should no longer cause the player to spawn back in with their ship in orbit

Fixed - Spaceship crash handling has been further improved to reduce the instances a player will spawn back in without/far away from their ship

Please reach out to us regarding language localization to verify it's working for you.

If you experience any problems loading please reach out to us here.

Sincerely,

-Brian