Beta Release 0.5.1

Hello everyone!

This is yet another bug fix release for the Technology Tier 2 Extended patch. This is still a beta release because I haven't had the time to run though a proper multiplayer test and its likely there are still some remaining multiplayer issues. There are quite a few issues here I wanted to have fixed before the weekend, so thank you everyone for your patience as I put this release together.

To checkout this release, switch to the beta branch. There is no longer a password for the beta branch, but instructions for accessing the branch can be found here: https://boppygames.gg/?page_id=658

Bug Fixes

Transport Tube filters and storage caches do not have Deuterium and Fusion Cells as an option

The player's position is no longer reset when loading a save file.

Fixed an issue that would prevent save files from loading when placing down many extenders

Fixed an issue where the Armadillo will appear in Catador even if its spawned on Ondor

Balance Changes

The portal and filters no longer require full power to transport items

Conclusion

A special thank you to Pops in the discord for reporting so many issues. I believe all major issues are now fixed, I should have time next week to address more polish issues. My main focus at this time is working on Technology Tier 3 content but I should have time for small bug fixes so another release soon is possible.

Thanks again everyone, have a great weekend,

Boppy

