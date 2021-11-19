Beta Release 0.5.1

Hello everyone!
This is yet another bug fix release for the Technology Tier 2 Extended patch. This is still a beta release because I haven't had the time to run though a proper multiplayer test and its likely there are still some remaining multiplayer issues. There are quite a few issues here I wanted to have fixed before the weekend, so thank you everyone for your patience as I put this release together.
To checkout this release, switch to the beta branch. There is no longer a password for the beta branch, but instructions for accessing the branch can be found here: https://boppygames.gg/?page_id=658
Bug Fixes
- Transport Tube filters and storage caches do not have Deuterium and Fusion Cells as an option
- The player's position is no longer reset when loading a save file.
- Fixed an issue that would prevent save files from loading when placing down many extenders
- Fixed an issue where the Armadillo will appear in Catador even if its spawned on Ondor
Balance Changes
- The portal and filters no longer require full power to transport items
Conclusion
A special thank you to Pops in the discord for reporting so many issues. I believe all major issues are now fixed, I should have time next week to address more polish issues. My main focus at this time is working on Technology Tier 3 content but I should have time for small bug fixes so another release soon is possible.
Thanks again everyone, have a great weekend,
Boppy
