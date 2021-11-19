19 November Bugfix Patch

Bugfixes, mostly UI weirdness here and there. It's been in the works over a few weeks and I didn't take good notes, my apologies. Here's some things:

P now shows the pet menu

If you want to talk to your bird with the mouse, it's shift-click.

Fixed some weirdness where running through allies could move you two spaces in one turn.

Pathfinding / The Way Home is a proper draggable power now, no more looking in that S menu.

I'm working on a couple of new Bees to throw into the game but they aren't ready for prime time yet.