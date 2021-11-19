v1.16 released and news!

Hi everyone,
here is another minor update, the change:
add a cheat to retrieve characters of part 1 and 2 in the bonus maps.
Note: This version has been only slightly playtested.
What's next: For the core of the game that should be it.
I will only update the game when there is a major update/feature of the SRPGStudio
software or new plugins. Of course I will also add the arranged script when it
is available.
Next project: I want to go back to RPG Maker and make another game, a RPG this time.
This is still a daft project so don't expect much for the moment.
Thank you for your support,
David Nguyen.
Changed files in this update