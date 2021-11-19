 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Speed Mazing update for 19 November 2021

Bots have invaded Speed Mazing's labyrinths!

Share · View all patches · Build 7744892 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Players! our first content update to Speed Mazing brings Bots onboard! Now you can play Versus Mode against AI controlled characters! Setup is very easy - in the "Players Select" screen you will find a new option - "Add a Bot" (activated with C on the Keyboard or Y on an XBox type gamepad). You can add up to three bots. When Player #1 is selected (character and difficulty level), you'll be able to setup each bot by choosing a character and difficulty level. Unlike with human players, here the "Difficulty" actually means that the bot will be more difficult to beat - use it wisely ;)

Other changes/improvements are:

  1. Changing the total number of difficulty levels from 7 to 5. Range stays the same, but each increase should be slightly more noticable.
  2. Controls hint has been added to main menu - available upon pressing/holding "Ctrl" key, or "X" on an Xbox type gamepad.

Please take a moment to test yourself agains these bots and, of course, all feedback is welcome! Keep an eye out for more updates!

Changed files in this update

Speed Mazing Content Depot 1115401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.