Surrender Bug Fix

Hi Everyone,

Well, had a few bumps for launch day and apologize for the trouble. The biggest issue reported has been that your character immediately surrenders as soon as they get into the dungeon. This should be resolved with this fix. This was due to the way the controller positions were being calculated and depending on player height, what OpenXR was reporting, etc it might think you had your hands up when you did not. This did not appear in testing but may be due to variety of people and how OpenXR reports some things for some configs.

I am aware of a few other issue but this was the most serious and wanted to get a fix out as quickly as possible. If you encounter further issues please let us know. A patch with other fixes will be coming soon.

If you are using an Oculus Quest via Virtual Desktop, please make sure you have SteamVR set as the OpenXR runtime or the game will not work properly.