 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Uberlaufer update for 19 November 2021

Surrender Bug Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 7744843 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Everyone,

Well, had a few bumps for launch day and apologize for the trouble. The biggest issue reported has been that your character immediately surrenders as soon as they get into the dungeon. This should be resolved with this fix. This was due to the way the controller positions were being calculated and depending on player height, what OpenXR was reporting, etc it might think you had your hands up when you did not. This did not appear in testing but may be due to variety of people and how OpenXR reports some things for some configs.

I am aware of a few other issue but this was the most serious and wanted to get a fix out as quickly as possible. If you encounter further issues please let us know. A patch with other fixes will be coming soon.

If you are using an Oculus Quest via Virtual Desktop, please make sure you have SteamVR set as the OpenXR runtime or the game will not work properly.

Changed files in this update

Uberlaufer Release Depot 1391541
  • Loading history…
Uberlaufer German Market Release Depot 1391542
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.