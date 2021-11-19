1.1.3 - Little baby-sized patch

The college semester has taken an un expected turn for cramming a ton of work into a very small amount of time. Makes sense given we're getting close to the end and Thanksgiving break is next week, but regardless I didn't anticipate how much time it would take away from working on updates for Dead Estate.

This patch is pretty overdue given that in the last couple posts I mentioned wanting to get one or two of these out every week, so sorry about that! School ended up pulling me away from this for longer than I expected:

**

! NEW FEATURES, CHANGES, AND FIXES BELOW MAY CONTAIN SPOILERS FOR GAME CONTENT !

**

CHANGES AND ADJUSTMENTS

You can now switch between weapons using the mouse scroll wheel

Very slightly increased the chance to obtain ammo from killing enemies

Buffed the ammo drop % chance increase from "Aura of Ammunition"

Reduced the amount of money obtained from destroying weapons

Lowered the price of "Old Reel"

Lowered the price of "Breezepods"

"Resume" is now selected by default when pausing while on a gamepad

Made the teleporting animation faster

FIXES

Changed the description of the "Midas" medal to be more accurate (it used to displayed 5+ golden pots as the requirement when it should've said 10)

Changed the description of the "Speedrunner" medal on Steam to be more accurate (used to display 15 minutes when the requirement was 20)

Your current amount of money is now saved when your runs are auto-saved

Maximum weapon count is also saved now (affected by items like "Holster")

...And your maximum jump count is also saved (affected by items like the "Magic Carpet")

The Chainsaw is now properly classified as a melee weapon and is affected by melee upgrades

Fixed a bug where the "Sugar" item would not properly halve your HP

There's not much in this patch, but rest assured that we're still working on the big January content update that I've mentioned before. It's gonna be awesome. In the meantime, I'm still gonna try to put out these small patches semi-regularly.

Again, thank you all for your patience!