Patch Alpha 2.4.2

Hi folks,

It's been a while since the last patch note and it's time to talk about what was going on behind the scenes. Besides the school holidays and the personal life to manage, I had to work on an element of the game which has just taken a lot of importance (surely too much besides ...), the policy.

Initially this was to be a game only geared towards the strategic aspect with a bit of management, now there is a menu (pictured below) focusing on policy issues with the option of making your own Constitution.

It was both frustrating and backbreaking work, less at the implementation level but more at the theorizing level of the system in the end. At the moment, only the Constitution component is available and the sequel should arrive thereafter.

Moreover each possible decision in the Constitution has an effect on your political alignment which is illustrated by the small box below. This is for the moment only a temporary display while waiting for the final model to be ready (for the moment there are still some problems of scale above). I would detail all of what alignment means once display is complete.

Patchnote :