Euro Truck Simulator 2 update for 19 November 2021

ATS & ETS2 1.43: Ownable Dumpers

Patchnotes via Steam Community
We are working hard on the 1.43 update for Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator, as it is shaping up to be a fairly big update. There are many additions that require further information and while we have already announced it in our previously released ETS2 and ATS Open Beta blog posts, today we’ll take a more detailed look at one of the new features arriving with this update - purchasable dumper trailers!

This type of trailer in ETS2 will be used for materials such as barley, coal, excavated soil, granite cubes, gravel, ore, rye, sand, metal scrap, stone dust, wheat, wood bark, and wood shavings. In addition to having 2 different customizable body types (aluminum and steel) and 2 different lengths (9m and 10m), here is a detailed list of everything you will be able to customize:

  • Chassis type
  • Paint jobs
  • Front ladder
  • Markers
  • Side protection plates/boxes
  • Rear fender
  • Rear bumper
  • Rear mudflaps
  • Rear banners





In American Truck Simulator, these trailers will be used for soil, gravel, limestone, sand, metal scrap, stones, and wood shavings. You will be able to choose from 3 customizable body types - end dumpers, side dumpers, and bottom dumpers. 

Each of them is available in different lengths, and in two or three-axle configurations. Side dumpers are available as b-double, turnpike, or single trailers; bottom dumpers can be used in double, rocky mountain double, turnpike double, and single configurations, and all other body types come with just a single trailer configuration.  

Apart from the mentioned above, here comes an exact list of the customizable parts:

  • Body type
  • Chassis type
  • Front fenders
  • Front mudflaps
  • Markers
  • Trailer rear types
  • Rear bumpers
  • Rear mudflaps









We are extremely eager to see you hauling these new dumper trailers in your company and how you will customize them! Be sure to share with us your photos of your newly owned trailers on our Social Media channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) once you will get your hands on them.

